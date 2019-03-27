NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Bulls rotate scrumhalves for Sharks, Vermeulen passed fit

    2019-03-27 12:41

    Cape Town - Bulls coach Pote Human has rotated his scrumhalves for Saturday's crucial Super Rugby clash against the Sharks in Durban.

    The change sees Embrose Papier come in for Ivan van Zyl, who takes his place on the bench. 

    The other change to the starting line-up sees Eli Snyman return to the second row. 

    The Bulls are coming off the back of a disastrous 56-20 home loss to the Chiefs this past weekend and they will be desperate to return to winning ways. 

    Both sides have won three and lost two in Super Rugby 2019 so far, but it was the Bulls who emerged as comfortable 37-14 winners when the sides met at Loftus earlier this month. 

    Kick-off on Saturday is at 15:05.

    Teams:

    Sharks

    TBA

    Bulls

    15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Eli Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

    Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Conrad van Vuuren, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Tim Agaba, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Johnny Kotze

