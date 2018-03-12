NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Bulls rocked by financial crisis

    2018-03-12 08:25

    Cape Town - The Blue Bulls are believed to be in major financial strife.

    Afrikaans website Netwerk24 reported on Sunday that the union’s professional arm, the Blue Bulls Company (Pty) Ltd (BBC), is struggling to keep head above water.

    According to the report, Gert Wessels - who is the president of the amateur arm, the Blue Bulls Rugby Union (BBRU) - allegedly made several unauthorised loan transfers from the union’s funds to the BBC, but the payments appear to be in arrears.

    The report further states that the BBC is close to being declared bankrupt and is surviving on more loans and favours.

    An initial loan worth R8.43 million from the BBRU to the BBC was supposed to be paid off by February 2017 but the professional arm has failed to do so.

    The report further stated that the BBRU’s CEO, Eugene Hare, also approved an unauthorised loan of R5 million to the BBC. By doing this, the BBRU also signed a surety for R7.5 million of the BBC’s other outstanding debt.

    The union’s clubs have now tabled a motion of no confidence in Wessels, which is led by Henri van Aswegen, vice-president of the BBRU.

    There were indications of financial difficulties at the Bulls in 2017 when the union started with a retrenchment process, which saw five coaches lose their jobs.

    The five retrenched employees - Tim Dlulane (team manager), Pine Pienaar (defence coach), Nqubeko Zulu (under-21 team manager), Dewey Swartbooi and Denzil Frans (both coaches of the under-19 team) - subsequently opted to take the matter to court after a Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) hearing failed to reach a favourable outcome.

    READ the full story on Netwerk24

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Lions lose skipper Whiteley for a...
    Umaga: Lions win 'right up there'
    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 4

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 16 March 2018
    • Chiefs v Bulls, Waikato Stadium 08:35
    Saturday, 17 March 2018
    • Highlanders v Crusaders, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Brumbies v Sharks, GIO Stadium 10:45
    • Stormers v Blues, Newlands Stadium 15:05
    • Lions v Sunwolves, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    • Jaguares v Reds, Velez Sarsfield 23:40
    Sunday, 18 March 2018
    • Waratahs v Rebels, Sydney Football Stadium 07:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 4

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 4 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     