    Vermeulen rested, Pollard, Kriel return for Bulls

    2019-04-10 12:38

    Cape Town - The Bulls have rested No 8 Duane Vermeulen for their crucial Super Rugby clash against the Reds at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. 

    The good news for the Pretoria-based franchise is that Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard and centre Jesse Kriel return from their own weekends off. 

    The Bulls are desperate to return to winning ways having lost 22-20 at home to the Jaguares last weekend. 

    In other team news, lock RG Snyman returns to the starting line-up having recovered from injury while Paul Schoeman takes Vermeulen's place at No 8. 

    Fullback Warrick Gelant also returns to the starting line-up while there is another rotational change at scrumhalf where Ivan van Zyl starts ahead of Embrose Papier. 

    Kick-off is at 17:15.

    Teams:

    Bulls

    15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Johnny Kotze, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Jade Stighling, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Paul Schoeman, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jannes Kirsten 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

    Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Roelof Smit, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw

    Reds 

    TBA

