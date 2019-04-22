Bulls paid R1 million for schoolboy - report

Cape Town - Approving a R1 million payment for a schoolboy to join the Bulls and a large alcohol bill for his wedding are some of the allegations against the Pretoria franchise's former high-performance manager Xander Janse van Rensburg.



This was revealed by Afrikaans newspaper Rapport on Sunday.



It comes after a report last week that stated that the Bulls had launched a forensic investigation into the alleged fraudulent activities of Janse van Rensburg.



Sunday's report said that a schoolboy was 'given' R1 million to join the union and another accusation against Janse van Rensburg is that he organised a R40 000 monthly salary for promising centre Diego Appollis - without the player having played a senior game for the union.



Two agents said the payments to Appollis had begun when he was still in Grade 11 at Garsfontein.

Appollis' agent Chande Boshoff rubbished the claim, saying that while the now 18-year-old is current earning R40 000, he was not contracted while still a minor.



The report added that Janse van Rensburg paid for the alcohol at his wedding and other personal functions with money from the union's bank accounts without authorisation from his superiors.



Janse van Rensburg, who abruptly resigned from his post in February, had occupied the role since 2012 and was responsible for the Bulls' talent identification and management of their professional teams and academy structures.



The University of Pretoria law graduate had previously worked as the union's coordinator of schools and high-performance activities where he was involved in the scouting and recruiting of junior players.