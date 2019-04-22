NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Bulls paid R1 million for schoolboy - report

    2019-04-22 07:27
    Xander Janse van Rensburg
    Xander Janse van Rensburg (Photo: Facebook)

    Cape Town - Approving a R1 million payment for a schoolboy to join the Bulls and a large alcohol bill for his wedding are some of the allegations against the Pretoria franchise's former high-performance manager Xander Janse van Rensburg.

    This was revealed by Afrikaans newspaper Rapport on Sunday.

    It comes after a report last week that stated that the Bulls had launched a forensic investigation into the alleged fraudulent activities of Janse van Rensburg.

    Sunday's report said that a schoolboy was 'given' R1 million to join the union and another accusation against Janse van Rensburg is that he organised a R40 000 monthly salary for promising centre Diego Appollis - without the player having played a senior game for the union.

    Two agents said the payments to Appollis had begun when he was still in Grade 11 at Garsfontein.

    Appollis' agent Chande Boshoff rubbished the claim, saying that while the now 18-year-old is current earning R40 000, he was not contracted while still a minor.

    The report added that Janse van Rensburg paid for the alcohol at his wedding and other personal functions with money from the union's bank accounts without authorisation from his superiors.

    Janse van Rensburg, who abruptly resigned from his post in February, had occupied the role since 2012 and was responsible for the Bulls' talent identification and management of their professional teams and academy structures.

    The University of Pretoria law graduate had previously worked as the union's coordinator of schools and high-performance activities where he was involved in the scouting and recruiting of junior players.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Paul Treu at centre of fresh WP...
    Pocock heads home as calf injury...
    Date set for Israel Folau's 'Hell...
    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 10

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 26 April 2019
    • Crusaders v Lions, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Sunwolves v Highlanders, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:00
    Saturday, 27 April 2019
    • Hurricanes v Chiefs, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Waratahs v Sharks, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town 15:05
    • Jaguares v Brumbies, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 03 May 2019
    • Crusaders v Sharks, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Sunwolves, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Jaguares
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 10

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 10 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     