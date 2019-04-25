NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Bulls not thinking of 40-3 thrashing of Stormers

    2019-04-25 08:16

    Cape Town - Bulls coach Pote Human says not too much should be read into their 40-3 win over the Stormers in Pretoria earlier in the season.

    Human was speaking to Netwerk24 ahead of Saturday’s return game against the Stormers at Newlands.

    He said the Stormers were disrupted prior to the season-opener and were not at their best.

    "We read nothing into that (the Bulls' 40-3 win at Loftus Versfeld). The Stormers had a major disruption that day when their bus was delayed on the highway. It had to have an impact on them. We know it hurt them, so it will be a massive game on Saturday," Human said.

    Kick-off for the season-opener between the Bulls and Stormers on February 16 was delayed after the Cape side's team bus was stuck in traffic.

    Skipper Handre Pollard agreed with his coach that the Stormers will a much-improved outfit on the home turf.

    "We have been up and down and need to show that we can keep the momentum from last time out. The Stormers are coming off a defeat at home, so will be very keen to bounce back. They outplayed us last time we went down there and the guys are keen to rectify that result. Most importantly though is to show the effort is worth the hard work we put in. We have been our worst enemies at times this season," Pollard said.

    ALSO READ: Vermeulen back for Bulls as Nyakane hits 100

    Saturday’s clash is scheduled for 15:05.

    Teams:

    Stormers

    TBA

    Bulls

    15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Jade Stighling, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Johnny Kotze, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jannes Kirsten, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

    Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Paul Schoeman, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw

