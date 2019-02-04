NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Bulls not concerned by defeat to Stormers

    2019-02-04 08:55

    Cape Town - The Bulls were not perturbed by their 33-28 pre-season loss to the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

    "We played well, but it wasn't good enough. Two early intercept tries gave them a lot of momentum but we fought back well," Bulls coach Pote Human told Netwerk24.

    The Bulls picked a Springbok-laden outfit for the match, while their opponents opted to rest several of their star players.

    But it was the Cape side who raced to an early 21-0 lead before the Bulls fought back.

    The men from Pretoria led 28-26 heading into the final 10 minutes but a late try from Stormers captain and lock Chris van Zyl sealed the win.

    Human added: "I'm not concerned by the outcome of this match... there were other things we wanted to achieve in this game. These are exciting times for us. We want to play an expansive brand of rugby and today showed why we are on the right path."

    Bulls captain Lood de Jager added: "There are lots of things that could change in the next two weeks. It's never nice to lose to the Stormers, but there is a bigger picture that's more important than this result. I don't think this win gave them a psychological advantage."

    The Bulls will host the Stormers on the opening weekend of Super Rugby in Pretoria on February 16.

