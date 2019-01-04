Bulls name captain and deputy for Super Rugby season

Cape Town - The Bulls have confirmed that lock Lood de Jager will captain the team in this year's Super Rugby tournament.

De Jager’s sterling start to the 2018 season was cut short with a pectoral tear. The big second-rower was quick to appoint himself as an unspoken team assistant during his recovery, and remained close to the team and management contributing in any way possible.

He will be deputised by Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard.

Head coach Pote Human said regarding his leaders: “We’ve had some great leaders at Loftus, and often worked with a core group of guys that contributed to the leadership. We are once again spoilt for choice with guys like Burger Odendaal, Hanro Liebenberg, Duane Vermeulen, Schalk Brits, Ruan Steenkamp, Travis Ismaiel and Jesse Kriel to mention a few. However, Lood has grown into an inspirational leader, even during a time when he didn’t play much rugby, and I am positive that he will have the full support of everybody at Loftus."

The Bulls will open their 2019 Super Rugby campaign against the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, February 23.

