NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Bulls name captain and deputy for Super Rugby season

    2019-01-04 19:31

    Cape Town - The Bulls have confirmed that lock Lood de Jager will captain the team in this year's Super Rugby tournament.

    De Jager’s sterling start to the 2018 season was cut short with a pectoral tear. The big second-rower was quick to appoint himself as an unspoken team assistant during his recovery, and remained close to the team and management contributing in any way possible.

    He will be deputised by Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard.

    Head coach Pote Human said regarding his leaders: “We’ve had some great leaders at Loftus, and often worked with a core group of guys that contributed to the leadership. We are once again spoilt for choice with guys like Burger Odendaal, Hanro Liebenberg, Duane Vermeulen, Schalk Brits, Ruan Steenkamp, Travis Ismaiel and Jesse Kriel to mention a few. However, Lood has grown into an inspirational leader, even during a time when he didn’t play much rugby, and I am positive that he will have the full support of everybody at Loftus."

    The Bulls will open their 2019 Super Rugby campaign against the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, February 23.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Pine Pienaar returns to Blue Bulls...
    Willie stays a Wasp as Bulls fail to...
    Tickets on sale for 'Super Hero'...
    Wallaby lock Arnold set for Toulouse...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 15 February 2019
    • Chiefs v Highlanders, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 10:45
    Saturday, 16 February 2019
    • Blues v Crusaders, Eden Park 08:35
    • Waratahs v Hurricanes, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Sunwolves v Sharks, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:55
    • Bulls v Stormers, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 22 February 2019
    • Highlanders v Reds, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    No results are available

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Sharks
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2018 Super Rugby final between the Crusaders and Lions in Christchurch. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will win the 2018 Rugby Championships?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     