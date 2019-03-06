NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Bulls move Liebenberg to lock for Sharks clash

    2019-03-06 12:44

    Pretoria - Bulls coach Pote Human has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld.

    Human has made a few changes to the team that beat the Lions 30-12 in Johannesburg last weekend.

    There is a solitary change in the backline, with Ivan van Zyl replacing Embrose Papier at scrumhalf.

    Up front, Tim Agaba comes into the loose trio, taking the No 7 jersey from Hanro Liebenberg, who moves to lock in place of Eli Snyman.

    Jannes Kirsten also comes into the loose trio, taking the No 6 jersey from Ruan Steenkamp.

    With Liebenberg in the No 4 jersey, Jason Jenkins moves into the No 5 jersey.

    Kick-off is at 17:15 on Saturday.

    Teams:

    Bulls

    15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Dylan Sage, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handré Pollard (captain), 9 Ivan van Zyl 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Tim Agaba, 6 Jannes Kirsten, 5 Jason Jenkins, 4 Hanro Liebenberg, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

    Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Paul Schoeman, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw

    Sharks

    TBA

