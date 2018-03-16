Bulls may get worse … but WILL get better!

Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer
Cape Town – Hang in there, Bulls supporters. Please … hang
in there.
The main overseas leg of their Super Rugby season is already
looking a little gory on paper, courtesy of a second successive reverse on
Friday, and by a deceptively wide-looking 41-28 to the Chiefs in Hamilton.
Indeed, so much energy (though a lot of it so admirable and
thrill-inducing at times) was expended by the tourists from the Highveld that
there is a very good chance, regrettably, defending champions the Crusaders
will only cash royally in their Christchurch meeting next weekend, when tour
fatigue may well take root amongst the still inexperienced Bulls party.
To top off a particularly taxing little run of fixtures,
their “reward” for the long trek home to Pretoria is hosting just a few days
later of domestic arch-rivals the Stormers at Loftus, before the eventual mercy
of a bye weekend.
So there is a fair chance that in table terms -- both SA
conference and overall -- the Bulls will continue to slip southward in the
period before any likelihood of movement back the other way.
But should that possible scenario be a simultaneous signal
for the long-suffering Pretoria faithful to switch off their interest, en
masse, for 2018?
Good grief, no.
At least, you’d earnestly hope not.
For make no mistake, a revolution is on the go at the once
mighty, three-time title-winning franchise, with new head John Mitchell right
at the fulcrum of a purposeful, patient regrowth drive that was always likely
to be tough on the shock absorbers in its earliest phase.
At very least, this re-emergence, this restoration of
respectability as first objective on the journey, should manifest itself in a
more pronounced, tough-nuts-to-crack phenomenon at Loftus, where a slew of winnable
matches lies ahead in the final two-thirds of the season.
The Australasian tour, even if does end nought from three,
will have been the character-building, bond-forging exercise Mitchell no doubt
wished for, and those Bulls devotees prepared to see the bigger picture will
also remain justifiably optimistic that more consistent good times are on the
not too distant horizon at all.
Yes, this was the second tour clash on the trot where the
Bulls ran out of gas, after a protracted period where their collective engine
performed more like a Ferrari than the battered old farm bakkie evident for too
much of the Nollis Marais tenure and the fading embers of Frans Ludeke’s stint,
too.
In Brisbane last week, the Bulls could not add a single
additional point after a budding first 25 minutes (they eventually lost 20-14
to the Reds), and in the latest instance their 28th and sadly last
point came in the 39th minute, Handre Pollard pressing a fourth
converted try.
It still meant that the Bulls commanded a not inconsiderable
28-14 advantage at the break, having contributed quite fabulously to a searing-paced
first-half spectacle the equal of any of the hallowed, high-octane New Zealand
derbies, for example.
Jesse Kriel, the massively revitalised Springbok outside
centre, seemed to be at the heart of virtually every move as the Bulls rocked
the Chiefs, the 2012 and 2013 champions, with a series of blistering,
delightfully-executed hand-to-hand raids.
Pollard was also at his direct-style, and bullet-passing
best (his broad kicking game strong as well) and the back three of Warrick
Gelant, Travis Ismaiel and Divan Rossouw a major handful into the bargain.
At the height of their verve, popular commentator Tony
Johnson was moved to enthuse: “It is so refreshing seeing South African backs
putting each other in space, rather than just bashing their way (ahead).”
But it is also not unimportant to remember that the Bulls
are still learning to produce such frenzied intensity and speed, and the wiser
of observers would have been suspecting, even at the change-around, that the
home team – far more used to such ceaseless enterprise, of course – would
produce a spirited second wind after their initial angst.
With beasts like a smouldering Brodie Retallick to the fore,
the Chiefs began not only to run around tiring Bulls foes, but also bash some
concerted holes through them.
It helped not a bit that the Bulls had to play the second
half without one of the premier tight-five athletes, RG Snyman, as he fell
victim to a nasty but accidental cheek bang that saw him sink like a stone in a
pond.
Indicative of the Bulls’ spirit and confidence at the time,
the lanky lock optimistically tried to play on, but he was then yanked for the
wise concussion test, and that was him done for the night.
The tide was discernibly turning, and when reserve prop
Conraad van Vuuren earned a yellow card that could easily have been red for a
cynical late shot on Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie well into the final quarter,
the Bulls’ fire was properly doused.
They kept having a go, though, and at six points down, a
minute after the siren and still trying desperately to launch a game-stealing
counter, a turnover and last Chiefs try cruelly robbed them even of a second losing
bonus point on tour which would have been useful both morally and
mathematically.
Still, there was ample enough reason for a smile through the
tears, from Pretoria living rooms.
And when could you say that last season?
The Bulls have no reason to crumple the current, genuinely
exciting script …
