NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Bulls make it three in a row against Rebels

    2018-04-21 17:05

    Cape Town - The Bulls claimed their third successive victory with a 28-10 bonus-point win over the Melbourne Rebels at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

    The Bulls deserved their win, having controlled large periods of the game and now consolidate second position on the South African Conference.

    Unfortunately for the Rebels, they failed to capitalise on the Waratahs' slip-up on Friday and remain in second position.

    The Bulls made a fine start to the match, taking the game to the Rebels and playing at pace and with great width. It took just five minutes before Adriaan Strauss grabbed his fifth try of the season; scrum-half Ivan van Zyl with the assist. It all started from great interplay between Bulls' lock combination as RG Snyman to put Lood de Jager through a gap with a silky offload, only for the latter to be halted a metre short. The ball was recycled through a couple of phases, before Van Zyl unlocked the Rebels rear-guard with a defence-splitting pass for Strauss to coast over from close range.

    The Rebels got on the board in the 20th minute, Jack Debreczeni slotting the penalty after Thembelani Bholi was guilty of putting his hands in the ruck.

    However, two minutes later, the Bulls extended their lead. Amanaki Mafi was penalised for the high tackle and Bulls captain Burger Odendaal pointed to touch. Odendaal vindicated his decision creating the try with a delightful chip kick over the top which for his centre partner Jesse Kriel to run on to and under the poles. Bulls' fly-half Handre Pollard added the extras for a 14-3 lead.

    On the stroke of half-time, the Bulls scored a wonderful team try from a wraparound move involving slick interplay between forwards and backs before Divan Rossouw was found out on the left wing and finished clinically on the overlap. This meant the home side took a 21-3 lead into the interval thanks to three converted tries.

    Five minutes after the break, the Rebels scored their first try, showing great patience in the build-up as the Bulls gave away a number of penalty advantages before scrum-half Jonathan Ruru unlocked the Bulls defence with his darting snipe and reach. Debreczeni made no mistake with the conversion to reduce the deficit to 11 at 21-10.

    No further tries were scored until the 73rd minute. After a ten-minute spell of sustained pressure from the Bulls, substitute scrum-half Andre Warner caught the Rebels' defence napping with his quick tap-and-go to claim the bonus-point try. Pollard maintained his perfect goal-kicking record with his fourth of the night for a 28-10 lead

    The Rebels seemed to run out of steam in the final quarter, perhaps due to travel fatigue and the high altitude, with the Bulls claiming their third successive victory. 

    Scorers:

    Bulls 28 (21)

    Tries: Adriaan Strauss, Jesse Kriel, Divan Rossouw, Andre Warner

    Conversions: Handre Pollard (4)

    Rebels 10 (3)

    Try: Michael Ruru

    Conversion: Jack Debreczeni

    Penalty: Jack Debreczeni

    Teams:

    Bulls

    15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Johnny Kotze, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Divan Rossouw, Handre Pollard, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Marco van Staden, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Roelof Smit, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Adriaan Strauss (captain), 1 Pierre Schoeman

    Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Jason Jenkins, 20 Shaun Adendorff, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Duncan Matthews

    Rebels

    15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Jack Maddocks, 13 Tom English, 12 Reece Hodge, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Jack Debreczeni, 9 Michael Ruru, 8 Amanaki Mafi, 7 Angus Cottrell, 6 Ross Haylett-Petty, 5 Adam Coleman (captain), 4 Matt Philip, 3 Sam Talakai, 2 Anaru Rangi, 1 Tetera Faulkner

    Substitutes: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 Fereti Sa’aga, 18 Jermaine Ainsley, 19 Geoff Parling, 20 Richard Hardwick, 21 Harrison Goddard, 22 Billy Meakes, 23 Sefa Naivalu

    Read More On:  bulls super rugby pretoria rugby

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    LIVE: Sharks v Stormers
    Chiefs extend NZ dominance, thrash...
    Swys: Having Whiteley fit for Boks...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 10

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 21 April 2018
    • Sharks v Stormers, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    Sunday, 22 April 2018
    • Brumbies v Jaguares, GIO Stadium 08:05
    Friday, 27 April 2018
    • Hurricanes v Sunwolves, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Stormers v Rebels, Cape Town 15:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Sharks v Bulls

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 9's Sharks v Bulls Super Rugby derby. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     