    Bulls machine rumbles on after Sharks thumping

    2019-03-09 18:56

    Cape Town - The Bulls completed a clean sweep of their South African Super Rugby opponents with victory over the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

    As it happened: Bulls v Sharks

    The Bulls, who beat the Stormers in Week 1 and the Lions last weekend, won 37-14 after leading 19-0 at half-time.

    The Bulls scored three tries through centre Jesse Kriel and wing Rosko Specman (2), while flyhalf Handre Pollard added two conversions, five penalties and a drop goal for a personal haul of 22 points.

    The Sharks replied with two tries of their own by centre Jeremy Ward and No 8 Daniel du Preez. Flyhalf Robert du Preez was on target with both conversions.

    The Bulls picked up four points for their victory and took the lead in the South African Conference and moved into second place in the Overall log.

    The Sharks left empty-handed and slipped to second in the SA Conference and fourth in the Overall standings.

    In next weekend's Round 5 action, both sides have the weekend off.

    Teams:

    Bulls

    15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Dylan Sage, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Ivan van Zyl 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Tim Agaba, 6 Jannes Kirsten, 5 Jason Jenkins, 4 Hanro Liebenberg, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

    Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Paul Schoeman, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw

    Sharks

    15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10.Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Wian Vosloo, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Gideon Koegelenberg, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira 

    Substitutes: 16 Fezokhule ‘Fez’ Mbatha, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Andre Esterhuizen, 23 Curwin Bosch

