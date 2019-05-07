Bulls offer 12 000 tickets at R20 for Crusaders clash

Cape Town - The Bulls have agreed to make 12 000 tickets available for just R20 for Friday's clash against the Crusaders at Loftus Versfeld.

This comes after star No 8 Duane Vermeulen challenged the franchise publicly to do something about crowd attendances when just 7 483 people turned up for this past weekend's fixture against the Waratahs.

"Let’s make 6000 tickets available for just R20, and let’s get the #BullsFamily making some noise against Crusaders," Vermeulen tweeted on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Bulls replied to the tweet.

"We hear you big fella, and will RAISE you… all 12 000 tickets on the east upper R20," they wrote.

The franchise also dubbed the deal the 'Duane Special'.

The Bulls are top of the South African conference currently having won six of their 10 matches.

Kick-off on Friday is at 19:10.

It’s Monday and I’ve finally caught my breath after that try ??.

@blue_bulls_official here’s a challenge… let’s make 6000 tickets available for just R20, and let’s get the #BullsFamily making some noise against Crusaders. ???? pic.twitter.com/3YlQjoSAWe — Duane Vermeulen (@duane_vermeulen) May 6, 2019