NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Bulls offer 12 000 tickets at R20 for Crusaders clash

    2019-05-07 10:00

    Cape Town - The Bulls have agreed to make 12 000 tickets available for just R20 for Friday's clash against the Crusaders at Loftus Versfeld. 

    This comes after star No 8 Duane Vermeulen challenged the franchise publicly to do something about crowd attendances when just 7 483 people turned up for this past weekend's fixture against the Waratahs. 

    "Let’s make 6000 tickets available for just R20, and let’s get the #BullsFamily making some noise against Crusaders," Vermeulen tweeted on Monday. 

    On Tuesday, the Bulls replied to the tweet. 

    "We hear you big fella, and will RAISE you… all 12 000 tickets on the east upper R20," they wrote. 

    The franchise also dubbed the deal the 'Duane Special'. 

    The Bulls are top of the South African conference currently having won six of their 10 matches. 

    Kick-off on Friday is at 19:10

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    So-so injury news on Smith's hamstring
    All Blacks scrumhalf commits to Chiefs
    Rasta to ref Bulls v Crusaders duel
    4 more weeks on the sidelines for...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 10 May 2019
    • Blues v Hurricanes, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Reds, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Bulls v Crusaders, Loftus Versfeld 19:10
    Saturday, 11 May 2019
    • Highlanders v Jaguares, Forsyth Barr Stadium 07:15
    • Chiefs v Sharks, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Lions v Waratahs, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    Sunday, 12 May 2019
    • Brumbies v Sunwolves, GIO Stadium 08:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 12 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     