Bulls lose yet ANOTHER key youngster

Cape Town - There appears to be no end in sight to the mass exodus from Loftus Versfeld with another key youngster set to head for greener - and more lucrative - pastures in the United Kingdom.

If Afrikaans newspaper Rapprrt's suggestions are to be believed, 23-year-old loose forward Hanro Liebenberg has signed for English club, Leicester.

Liebenberg is a former Junior Springbok captain and a regular starter for the Bulls and has led the Pretoria-based side on numerous occasions at SuperSport Rugby Challenge, Currie Cup and Super Rugby level.

Liebenberg is the younger brother of Wiaan who is also a former Junior Springbok skipper who now plies his trade at French Top 14 club, Montpellier.

The news that Liebenberg will be packing his bags will no doubt be of major concern for the Blue Bulls Rugby Union as he joins a long - and ever growing - list of players that will require replacing, including Handre Pollard, Jesse Kriel, Jason Jenkins, RG Snyman and Lood de Jager.