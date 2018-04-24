Bulls lose Smit for Highlanders clash

Pretoria - The Bulls will face the Highlanders on Saturday without the services of flank Roelof Smit.



Smit picked up a head injury in last Saturday’s 28-10 win over the Rebels and will be sidelined for a week.



In some good news for the Pretoria franchise, wing Travis Ismaiel, who has been out with a back strain, and loose forward Nic de Jager (rib injury) have returned to full training and should be available for selection.



In other injury news, loose forward Tim Agaba suffered a bicep contusion playing for the Blue Bulls against the Pumas in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge. Scans have revealed that the injury is not serious and he should be available for selection soon.



Elsewhere, flyhalf Marnitz Boshoff has suffered a meniscus injury which requires surgery that will keep him sidelined for six weeks.



On the long-term injury list, No 8 Hanro Liebenberg’s knee surgery went well and he will also be out for six weeks.

Saturday's clash against the Highlanders is scheduled for 17:15.