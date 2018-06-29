NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Bulls interested in Vermeulen's services

    2018-06-29 09:16

    Cape Town - The Bulls are looking to add to their player stocks with two Springboks reportedly on their priority list.

    Afrikaans website Netwerk24 reported on Thursday that No 8 Duane Vermeulen and prop Frans Malherbe are seen as possible acquisitions.

    Vermeulen on Thursday signed a deal with Japanese club Kubota Spears, but it’s uncertain where he will head after the 2018 Japanese season ends in December this year.

    Vermeulen will join the Kubota Spears after his contract with French club Toulon recently came to an end.

    A report earlier in the week suggested he could join English club Bath, but the Bulls are seemingly eager for him to play for them in next year’s Super Rugby competition.

    Vermeulen represented the Springboks in their Test series against England this month, but indicated that he would not be available for the upcoming Rugby Championship.

    "I am honoured and grateful to be a member of the Kubota family and looking forward to joining the Spears," Vermeulen said on Thursday.

    Malherbe, meanwhile, is currently contracted to the Stormers.

    After a long injury layoff, the 27-year-old tighthead recently returned to action for the Springboks in the series against England.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Sonny Bill a father to his first son!
    Joe Powell pens new Brumbies deal
    Sharks v Lions: 5 key head-to-heads
    Whiteley not at optimum fitness, but...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 29 June 2018
    • Blues v Reds, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 30 June 2018
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, ANZ National Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Hurricanes, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Bulls, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Stormers, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 19:40
    Friday, 06 July 2018
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    Super Rugby suspensions beggar belief

    “SANZAAR dropped the ball when dishing out ‘suspensions’ after the past weekend’s Super Rugby action, says Herman Mostert. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     