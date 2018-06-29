Bulls interested in Vermeulen's services

Cape Town - The Bulls are looking to add to their player stocks with two Springboks reportedly on their priority list.

Afrikaans website Netwerk24 reported on Thursday that No 8 Duane Vermeulen and prop Frans Malherbe are seen as possible acquisitions.

Vermeulen on Thursday signed a deal with Japanese club Kubota Spears, but it’s uncertain where he will head after the 2018 Japanese season ends in December this year.

Vermeulen will join the Kubota Spears after his contract with French club Toulon recently came to an end.

A report earlier in the week suggested he could join English club Bath, but the Bulls are seemingly eager for him to play for them in next year’s Super Rugby competition.

Vermeulen represented the Springboks in their Test series against England this month, but indicated that he would not be available for the upcoming Rugby Championship.

"I am honoured and grateful to be a member of the Kubota family and looking forward to joining the Spears," Vermeulen said on Thursday.

Malherbe, meanwhile, is currently contracted to the Stormers.

After a long injury layoff, the 27-year-old tighthead recently returned to action for the Springboks in the series against England.

