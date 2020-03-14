NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Bulls implode to crash to heavy Brisbane defeat

    2020-03-14 12:07

    Garrin Lambley - Sport24 Editor

    The Bulls blew a 17-0 lead after 20 minutes to crash to a heavy defeat against the Reds in their Super Rugby clash in Brisbane on Saturday.

    After their fast start, the Bulls imploded in spectacular fashion, failing to trouble the scorers again in going down 41-17 to their hosts.

    The Reds scored six tries through flanks Liam Wright and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, hooker Alex Mafi, prop Taniela Tupou and replacements Isaac Lucas and Harry Hoopert. Wing Bryce Hegarty added four conversions and a penalty.

    The Bulls, who lost for the seventh straight occasion in Brisbane, replied with three tries by scrumhalf Embrose Papier, wing Rosko Specman and fullback Warrick Gelant. Flyhalf Manie Libbok was on target with a single conversion.

    The Reds picked up a full-house of five points for their victory, but stayed third and 10th in the Australian Conference and the Overall standings, respectively.

    The Bulls left empty-handed and remained fourth in the South African Conference and a lowly 11th in the Overall log.

    In next weekend's Round 8 action - should the tournament proceed - the Reds have a bye, while the Bulls play the Waratahs (Saturday, 21 March at 10:45 SA time).

    Teams:

    Reds

    15 Jock Campbell, 14 Bryce Hegarty, 13 Chris Feauai-Sautia, 12 Hamish Stewart, 11 Henry Speight, 10 James O’Connor, 9 Scott Malolua, 8 Harry Wilson, 7 Liam Wright, 6 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5 Harry Hockings, 4 Angus Blyth, 3 Taniela Tupou, 2 Alex Mafi, 1 Dane Zander

    Substitutes: 16 Ed Craig, 17 Harry Hoopert, 18 Josh Nasser, 19 Angus Scott-Young, 20 Fraser McReight, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Isaac Lucas, 23 Filipo Daugunu

    Bulls


    FT | Reds 41-17 Bulls

