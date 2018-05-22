Bulls hopeful to get captain back for Brumbies

Pretoria - The Bulls are hopeful that captain Burger Odendaal will be fit for Saturday’s Super Rugby encounter against the Brumbies at Loftus Versfeld.

Odendaal missed the past weekend’s trip to Argentina due to a rib injury, but a Bulls fitness report on Monday brought some positive news.

Dr Herman Rossouw, the Bulls' team doctor, said Odendaal was recovering well from his rib injury and a call on his availability would be made later in the week.

"We will keep a close eye on him for his progress during the week," Rossouw said.



Rossouw added that lock Lood de Jager’s surgery went "very well".

The Springbok went under the knife to repair a tear in his chest muscle. He is expected to be sidelined for six months.

The Bulls also wished Lizo Gqoboka well, with the prop forward to undergo surgery on Tuesday.



Gqoboka injured a tendon in his toe, and will miss at least than four months of action.

Meanwhile, the Bulls also confirmed that lock Hendre Stassen left the field against the Jaguares with an ankle injury. He will undergo scans to reveal the damage but he will not be in contention for this weekend.

Saturday’s clash between the Brumbies and Bulls is scheduled for 15:05.