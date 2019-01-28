Bulls hit with early injury blow

Cape Town - With the Super Rugby season set to get underway in little over two weeks time, the Bulls have been hit with a major injury blow.

RG Snyman, a first choice at lock, will spend two months on the sidelines after returning from Japan with an ankle injury.

Snyman, who will undergo an operation on Tuesday, spent the Japanese season playing for Honda Heat.

There was some good news for the Bulls, however, with Springbok No 8, Duane Vermeulen, reporting for training for the first time with the franchise.

Vermeulen will play for the Pretoria based team during this year's Super Rugby competition.

After beating the Lions in a pre-season warm-up match on Saturday, the Bulls next face the Stormers on Sunday, February 2 at Cape Town Stadium.