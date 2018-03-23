Bulls head home winless on Australasian tour

Cape Town - The Bulls will return winless from their three-match Australasian Super Rugby tour after going down to the Crusaders in Christchurch on Friday.

As it happened: Crusaders v Bulls

The Bulls lost 33-14 after trailing 21-7 at half-time.

Having lost 20-14 to the Reds and 41-28 to the Chiefs in their opening tour matches, the defeat against the eight-time champion Crusaders dropped John Mitchell's team to 1-5 this season, and saw them remain fourth in the South African Conference.

The Crusaders meanwhile, exploited the wet conditions to perfection, scoring five tries through lock Scott Barrett, hooker Codie Taylor, a brace from centre Jack Goodhue and wing George Bridge. Flyhalf Mitchell Hunt was on target with four conversions.

The Crusaders picked up a full-house of five points for their victory and moved to the top of the New Zealand Conference.

The Bulls, who left empty-handed, replied with tries by wing Travis Ismaiel and replacement loose forward Marco van Staden. Flyhalf Handre Pollard landed both conversions.

In next weekend's Round 7 action, the Crusaders travel to Ellis Park to face the Lions in what will be a rematch of last year's final (Sunday, April 1 at 14:30), while the Bulls host the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, March 31 at 17:15.

Teams:

Crusaders

15 David Havili, 14 Manasa Mataele, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Mitchell Hunt, 9 Mitchell Drummond, 8 Jordan Taufua, 7 Billy Harmon, 6 Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 5 Sam Whitelock (captain), 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor 1 Tim Perry

Substitutes: 16 Ben Funnell, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Oliver Jager, 19 Quinten Strange, 20 Tom Sanders, 21 Bryn Hall, 22 Brett Cameron, 23 Braydon Ennor

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Divan Rossouw, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Tim Agaba, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Roelof Smit, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Pierre Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Adriaan Strauss, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Hendre Stassen, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Johnny Kotze