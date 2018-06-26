NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Bulls have sights on Titans CEO - report

    2018-06-26 13:04

    Cape Town - The Bulls are reportedly eager to acquire the services of Jacques Faul, the CEO of the Titans cricket franchise.

    This comes after the Bulls announced last Friday that their CEO Barend van Graan would step down at the end of January 2019.

    According to Netwerk24, the Bulls' new president Willem Strauss is looking at Faul as a possible replacement for Van Graan.

    Faul, who is also a former interim CEO of Cricket South Africa, has helped transform the Titans into the dominant cricket franchise in the country.

    Strauss heaped praise on what Van Graan had achieved with the Bulls brand: “Barend is not only the leader of the Blue Bulls Company but also a mentor to his management, staff and players. He has embedded a proud culture and heritage, and there is no doubt that his legacy will still inspire us as we move forward.

    “Even though it will be sad to see him go, we respect his decision to step back and allow new blood to come in and take over the reins. We would like to sincerely wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

    The Bulls added that Van Graan would play a role in the handover process and in making sure his replacement is well settled.

    READ: Extending John Mitchell's contract high on Bulls' wish list

