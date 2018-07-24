Bulls have sights on Bok hooker - report

Cape Town - The Bulls are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Springbok hooker Schalk Brits for next year’s Super Rugby competition.

The 37-year-old Brits was a surprise inclusion in Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’ squad for the home Test series against England in June.

He got game time in the final Test at Newlands, playing his first Test since the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Brits had represented English club Saracens in recent years and looked set to retire from professional rugby before Erasmus came calling.

He recently said he would have discussions with the Bok coach regarding the possibility of him playing in next year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.

According to Netwerk24, the Bulls want to sign Brits and view him as successor for Adriaan Strauss, who recently announced his retirement.

The Bulls, meanwhile, are also interested in the services of Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen.

It was reported over the weekend that SA Rugby had convinced Vermeulen to play Super Rugby for a South African franchise next year.



The Bulls and Stormers are believed to be the two teams interested in his services.

Vermeulen recently signed a deal to play in Japan for the Kubota Spears but could return to South Africa in time for Super Rugby.