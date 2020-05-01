Bulls grant coach Pote Human early release from contract

The Bulls have granted head coach Pote Human an early release from his contract.

Human's contract was due to end in October this year but the Bulls announced via a press statement on Friday that an early termination of his contract was reached by "mutual agreement".

"The Blue Bulls Company (BBCo) were open and transparent in informing Human that the contract would not be extended. Given the current situation, with no rugby expected to be played in the near future, both parties mutually agreed on exiting with immediate effect, thus also allowing Human extra time with his future planning," the Bulls statement read.

Human's exit at Loftus Versfeld follows the recent appointment of Jake White as director of rugby at the franchise.

White, a former Springbok coach, earlier confirmed he would also take over the head coaching responsibilities for next year's Super Rugby competition.

Alfons Meyer, CEO of the Blue Bulls Company (BBCo) heaped praise on Human's efforts.



"Human is known as more than a coach at Loftus and has influenced the lives and careers of players and staff alike," he said.



"He is a nurturer and a mentor and has made a lasting impact on many great players."



Human, who has a long association with the Bulls, thanked the BBCo.



"My time at Loftus has been amazing to say the least. It has been an emotional roller coaster, with many highs and lows… but through it all, I have made friendships and memories that I will treasure forever.



"I have dedicated my life to this beautiful game and trust me there is no better place to do that, than at Loftus Versfeld."



Human wished the Bulls well moving forwards and backed White.



"He certainly has my support and I wish him all of the best."

As head coach, Human won the Currie Cup with the Blue Bulls in 2006 when they shared the title with the Free State Cheetahs, while he was also an assistant coach to Heyneke Meyer in the victorious 2007 Super Rugby campaign.

He also coached Varsity Cup side UP-Tuks as well as the Blue Bulls junior teams.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff