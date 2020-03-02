NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Bulls evict spectators after crowd violence incident at Loftus

    2020-03-02 12:25

    Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

    Cape Town - The Bulls have confirmed fans were evicted from Loftus Versfeld on Saturday after an incident of violence in the crowd during the side's 39-24 Super Rugby loss to the Jaguares.

    Details surrounding the incident, which took place on the north stand, are still relatively unclear with the Bulls waiting on further information from stadium security, but they confirmed to Sport24 on Monday that the perpetrators were kicked out of Loftus and that the franchise adopts a "zero tolerance" approach to crowd violence.

    "The BBCo can confirm that the culprits were swiftly apprehended and removed from the stands," the Bulls' head of communications Shanil Mangaroo said in a statement.

    "They were taken to the SAPS charge office at the stadium and handed over to the SAPS.

    "Loftus patrons can be assured that this sort of behavior will not tolerated by the BBCo, and together with our security company we will take a zero tolerance approach to any similar incidents."

    Images of the fight were captured by Gallo photographer Lee Warren

    The Bulls are next in action when they host the Highlanders on Saturday. 

    Kick off is at 17:05.

    Read More On:  bulls super rugby pretoria rugby

