Bulls conclude tour with another draw in New Zealand

Jackson Hemopo on the charge against the Bulls (Getty Images)

Cape Town - The Highlanders and Bulls played to a 24-all draw in their Super Rugby encounter in Dunedin on Friday.



The match was played at a fast pace throughout, with the Highlanders outscoring their opponents by four tries to three. Outside backs Josh McKay and Waisake Naholo crossed for a brace apiece and Josh Ioane added two conversions.

For the Bulls, Divan Rossouw, Jason Jenkins and Jaco Visagie scored tries and Handre Pollard succeeded with three conversions and a penalty.

The opening exchanges were evenly contested with the teams giving the ball plenty of air, although both sides also committed several unforced errors.

The home side held a slight edge, however, and took the lead in the 12th minute courtesy of McKay’s first try. It came after Dylan Sage spilled a kick from Aaron Smith close to his tryline and McKay pounced on the loose ball to score an easy five-pointer.

The Bulls responded shortly afterwards when Jenkins crossed the whitewash, but his effort was disallowed after television replays revealed a knock-on from Schalk Brits in the build-up.

That proved costly as the Highlanders went on to dominate the next 20 minutes, extending their lead in the 22nd minute when Naholo scored their second try after gathering a cross-field kick from Rob Thompson.

Ioane failed to convert which meant the Highlanders were leading 12-0, but the visitors struck back in the 28th minute via Rossouw’s try.

The Highlanders regained the initiative, however, when McKay crossed the whitewash again five minutes later.

The topsy-turvy nature of the game continued when Jenkins powered his way over the try-line from close quarters in the 37th minute which meant the Highlanders led 19-14 at half-time.

The second half started brightly for the Highlanders and 15 minutes after the restart Naholo gathered a pass from Shannon Frizell before dotting down in the right-hand corner.

Ioane failed to convert before Pollard added a penalty in the 58th minute to narrow the gap to seven points.

The Bulls upped the ante on attack as the half progressed and were rewarded when Visagie ran onto a pass from Pollard deep inside Highlanders territory and crashed over in the 75th minute. Pollard added the extras which drew his side level at 24-24.

That set up a tense finish but neither side managed to score any points during the game’s closing stages and had to be content with a share of the spoils.

The Bulls, who also drew 22-all against the Blues in Auckland last week, finish their Australasian tour with a win, a loss and two draws.

In next weekend's final round of league action, the Bulls host the Lions in Pretoria (May 15 - 17:15), while the Highlanders host the Waratahs (May 14 - 09:35 SA time).

Scorers:

Highlanders

Tries: Josh McKay (2), Waisake Naholo (2)

Conversions: Josh Ioane (2)

Bulls

Tries: Divan Rossouw, Jason Jenkins, Jaco Visagie

Conversions: Handre Pollard (3)

Penalty: Pollard (3)

Teams:

Highlanders



15 Josh McKay, 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Rob Thompson, 12 Sio Tomkinson, 11 Tevita Li, 10 Josh Ioane, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Luke Whitelock (captain), 7 James Lentjes, 6 Liam Squire, 5 Tom Franklin, 4 Jackson Hemopo, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Ayden Johnstone



Substitutes: 16 Ash Dixon, 17 Sef Fa'agase, 18 Siate Tokolahi, 19 Joshua Dickson, 20 Shannon Frizell, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Marty Banks, 23 Thomas Umaga-Jensen

Bulls

15 Divan Rossouw , 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Dylan Sage, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Johnny Kotze, 10 Handre Pollard (captain) , 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Marco van Staden, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka



Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Johan Grobbelaar, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 JT Jackson