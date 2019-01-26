Bulls edge Lions in pre-season friendly

Pretoria - The Bulls edged the Lions in a pre-season friendly at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.



The hosts won 21-17, after leading 21-10 at the break.

Not too much can be read into the result as both sides fielded young and inexperienced line-ups.

Both teams will be in action in a double header at Cape Town Stadium next Sunday (February 3).

The Lions, who have been Super Rugby runners-up for three seasons running, will play the Sharks, while the Bulls will tackle the Stormers.



It will be the first public appearance of the new-look superhero jerseys, which will serve as the strips for the South African derbies in this year's Super Rugby competition.

The 2019 Super Rugby competition starts on the weekend of February 15/16.

Scorers:

Bulls

Tries: Franco Naude, JT Jackson, Rosko Specman

Conversions: Manie Libbok (3)

Lions

Tries: Morne van der Berg, Stiaan Pienaar, James Venter

Conversion: Jan-Luc Cilliers

Teams:

Bulls

15 Earll Dowrie, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Franco Naude, 12 JT Jackson, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 8 Muller Uys, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Ruan Steenkamp. 5 Eli Snyman, 4 Ruan Nortje, 3 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 2 Corniel Els, 1 Simphiwe Matanzima

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Matthys Basson, 18 Conrad van Vuuren, 19 Tim Agaba, 20 Nic de Jager, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Tinus de Beer, 23 Jay-Cee Nel, 24 Jade Stighling, 25 Divan Rossouw.

Lions

15 Sylvian Mahuza (captain), 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Manuel Rass, 12 Tyrone Green, 11 Wandisile Simelane, 10 Gianni Lombard, 9 Morné van der Berg, 8 Darrien-Lane Landsberg, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 MJ Pelser, 5 Rhyno Herbst, 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 2 Jan-Henning Champher, 1 Nathan McBeth

Substitutes: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Danie Minnie, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 PJ Steenkamp, 20 Roelof Smith, 21 James Venter, 22 Jo-Hanko de Villiers, 23 Dian Schoonees, 24 Bradley Thain, 25 Eddie Fouche, 26 Louritz van der Schyff, 27 Jan-Louis la Grange, 28 Stean Pienaar, 29 Jean-Luc Cilliers