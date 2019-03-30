Bulls edge Sharks in drama-filled SA derby

Cape Town - The Bulls came out on top against the Sharks in a drama-filled South African Super Rugby derby at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

The Pretoria-side won 19-16 after leading 6-3 at half-time.

The Bulls could only manage a sole try thanks to Jesse Kriel, but it was skipper Handre Pollard's boot which made the difference as he landed four penalties.

Meanwhile, the home side scored two tries in the match through Daniel du Preez and Andre Esterhuizen with Robert du Preez scoring two penalties.

However, the biggest talking point of the encounter came in the 57th minute with a double red card involving Bulls' Schalk Britz and Sharks' Akker van der Merwe.

The two hookers both saw red for throwing punches, which were connected with the head.

Next week the Sharks are up against the Lions in an all-South African derby at Loftus Versveld on Friday, April 5 (19:10) while the Bulls travel to Argentina to face the Jaguares away (Saturday, April 6 - 15:05 SA time).

Scorers:

Sharks

Tries: Daniel du Preez, Andre Esterhuizen

Penalties: Robert du Preez (2)

Bulls

Try: Jesse Kriel

Penalties: Handre Pollard (4)

Teams:

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Lwazi Mvovo, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Luke Stringer, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Philip van der Walt, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Curwin Bosch

Bulls

15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Eli Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Conrad van Vuuren, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Tim Agaba, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Johnny Kotze