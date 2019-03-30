NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Bulls edge Sharks in drama-filled SA derby

    2019-03-30 16:58

    Cape Town -  The Bulls came out on top against the Sharks in a drama-filled South African Super Rugby derby at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

    As it happened: Sharks v Bulls

    The Pretoria-side won 19-16 after leading 6-3 at half-time.

    The Bulls could only manage a sole try thanks to Jesse Kriel, but it was skipper Handre Pollard's boot which made the difference as he landed four penalties.

    Meanwhile, the home side scored two tries in the match through Daniel du Preez and Andre Esterhuizen with Robert du Preez scoring two penalties.

    However, the biggest talking point of the encounter came in the 57th minute with a double red card involving Bulls' Schalk Britz and Sharks' Akker van der Merwe.

    The two hookers both saw red for throwing punches, which were connected with the head.

    Next week the Sharks are up against the Lions in an all-South African derby at Loftus Versveld on Friday, April 5 (19:10) while the Bulls travel to Argentina to face the Jaguares away (Saturday, April 6 - 15:05 SA time).

    Scorers:

    Sharks

    Tries: Daniel du Preez, Andre Esterhuizen

    Penalties: Robert du Preez (2)

    Bulls

    Try: Jesse Kriel

    Penalties: Handre Pollard (4)

    Teams:

    Sharks

    15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Lwazi Mvovo, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Luke Stringer, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira 

    Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Philip van der Walt, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Curwin Bosch 

    Bulls

    15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Eli Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

    Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Conrad van Vuuren, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Tim Agaba, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Johnny Kotze

    Read More On:  bulls sharks super rugby durban rugby

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    As it happened: Sharks v Bulls
    Rebels knock over Reds in Aussie...
    As it happened: Reds 13-32 Rebels
    Tryless Stormers fall flat against...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 30 March 2019
    • Sharks v Bulls, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    • Jaguares v Chiefs, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 05 April 2019
    • Highlanders v Hurricanes, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Reds v Stormers, Suncorp Stadium 11:00
    • Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airline Park 19:10
    Saturday, 06 April 2019
    • Crusaders v Brumbies, AMI Stadium 06:15
    • Blues v Waratahs, Eden Park 08:35
    • Rebels v Sunwolves, AAMI Park 10:45
    • Bulls v Jaguares, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Lions (Q)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Bulls
    • Jaguares
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 5

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 5 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     