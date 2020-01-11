Bulls destroy Tuks in warm-up matches

Cape Town - The Bulls annihilated Varsity Cup outfit UP-Tuks in two warm-up matches at the Tuks Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday morning.

The Pretoria franchise split their extended squad across the two matches and proved far too strong for the students.

After winning the first match 40-0 (half-time 21-0), the Bulls ran riot in the second one with a 96-5 (half-time 42-0) annihilation.

The Bulls will play the Lions in their Super Hero Sunday match at FNB Stadium next weekend, before opening their Super Rugby campaign against the Sharks in Durban on Friday, January 31.

#BULvTUKS Kotze scores an unconverted try to bring the curtain down on the first #warmup match. Vodacom Bulls 40-0 UP-Tuks. #BullsFamily — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) January 11, 2020

Bulls (warm-up match 1):

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Muller Uys, 7 Wian Vosloo, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Jaundre Kruger, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Simphiwe Matanzima



Substitutes: 16 Louis van der Westhuizen, 17 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 18 Ian Groenewald, 19 Marius Verwey, 20 Jean Droste, 21 David Coetzer, 22 Dawid Kellerman, 23 Diego Appolis, 24 Tim Agaba



Bulls (warm-up match 2):

15 Richard Kriel, 14 Jade Stighling, 13 Marnus Potgieter, 12 Dylan Sage, 11 Divan Rossouw, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Josh Strauss, 7 Abongile Nonkontwana, 6 Jeandre Rudolph, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Ryno Pieterse, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp



Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Madot Mabokela, 18 Adre Smith, 19 Ewan Coetzee, 20 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 21 Morne Steyn, 22 Jay-Cee Nel, 23 Franco Naude, 24 Vaughen Isaacs



