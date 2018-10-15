Bulls could name 2 replacements for John Mitchell

Cape Town - The Bulls are reportedly considering the appointment of both a director of rugby and a head coach.

This was revealed by Netwerk24 on Sunday, with the Pretoria franchise looking to replace John Mitchell, who has departed for England where he will fulfil the role of defence coach.

Mitchell performed both the head coaching and director of rugby duties at the Bulls.

According to the Bulls’ new proposed plans, the head coach would focus on coaching the Super Rugby team, with the director of rugby playing a role across all levels at the union.

Meanwhile, it was also reported over the weekend that a four-person advisory committee would decide on who the next Bulls coach should be.

The committee consists of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, chairperson of the Blue Bulls coaching association Blikkies Groenewald, outgoing CEO Barend van Graan and former Western Province coach Alan Zondagh.

There were reports last month that Erasmus could coach the Bulls in next year’s Super Rugby competition, however the Bok dispelled it as merely a “rumour”.



Instead, Erasmus explained that, in a World Cup year, it might make sense for him to spend some time with the Bulls if they are working with a new coach next year.

Meanwhile, the names of Deon Davids (Kings), Franco Smith (Cheetahs), Jimmy Stonehouse (Pumas), John Dobson and Dawie Snyman (both Western Province) and former Springbok lock Victor Matfield were earlier mentioned as possible replacements for Mitchell.

The New Zealander’s tenure at the Bulls came to a premature end as his contract was due to only expire at the end of October 2019. He had a torrid first Super Rugby season in charge of the Bulls, winning just six of 16 games to finish bottom on the South African Conference.

ALSO READ: Ackermann to succeed Rassie as Bok coach?