NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Bulls could name 2 replacements for John Mitchell

    2018-10-15 10:54

    Cape Town - The Bulls are reportedly considering the appointment of both a director of rugby and a head coach.

    This was revealed by Netwerk24 on Sunday, with the Pretoria franchise looking to replace John Mitchell, who has departed for England where he will fulfil the role of defence coach.

    Mitchell performed both the head coaching and director of rugby duties at the Bulls.

    According to the Bulls’ new proposed plans, the head coach would focus on coaching the Super Rugby team, with the director of rugby playing a role across all levels at the union.

    Meanwhile, it was also reported over the weekend that a four-person advisory committee would decide on who the next Bulls coach should be.

    The committee consists of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, chairperson of the Blue Bulls coaching association Blikkies Groenewald, outgoing CEO Barend van Graan and former Western Province coach Alan Zondagh.

    There were reports last month that Erasmus could coach the Bulls in next year’s Super Rugby competition, however the Bok dispelled it as merely a “rumour”.

    Instead, Erasmus explained that, in a World Cup year, it might make sense for him to spend some time with the Bulls if they are working with a new coach next year.

    Meanwhile, the names of Deon Davids (Kings), Franco Smith (Cheetahs), Jimmy Stonehouse (Pumas), John Dobson and Dawie Snyman (both Western Province) and former Springbok lock Victor Matfield were earlier mentioned as possible replacements for Mitchell.

    The New Zealander’s tenure at the Bulls came to a premature end as his contract was due to only expire at the end of October 2019. He had a torrid first Super Rugby season in charge of the Bulls, winning just six of 16 games to finish bottom on the South African Conference.

    ALSO READ: Ackermann to succeed Rassie as Bok coach?

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Duane to play for Bulls in 2019 and...
    Rassie to help pick new Bulls coach
    Reds appoint new defence coach for...
    Wallabies legend linked to Super...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Results

    04 August 2018
    28 July 2018
    21 July 2018
    20 July 2018
    14 July 2018
    13 July 2018
    07 July 2018
    06 July 2018
    30 June 2018
    29 June 2018
    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Lions (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Stormers
    • Bulls
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2018 Super Rugby final between the Crusaders and Lions in Christchurch. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will win the 2018 Rugby Championships?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     