Bulls confirm Zondagh departure, won't fill position

Cape Town - The Bulls on Monday confirmed the departure of their director of rugby Alan Zondagh.

The Pretoria franchise said via a press statement that Zondagh stepped down at the end of January due to personal reasons and to enjoy more quality time with his family.

This follows a report in Afrikaans Sunday newspaper Rapport on that Zondagh had quit.



The Bulls added that Zondagh's role would not immediately be filled, with the responsibilities to be shared between head coach Pote Human and CEO Alfons Meyer.

Zondagh was appointed at the Bulls in January 2019, with the core vision of restructuring the High-Performance department at the union.

He has been a true servant of the game on a global stage, dedicating the last 40 years of his life to rugby.



Starting in the early 1980s as director of coaching for the Western Province Rugby Union, he moved on to head coach of Eastern Province and then returned to the WP as head coach in the 1990s. He later travelled abroad coaching the London Scottish, before assuming the role of director of rugby at Saracens between 1999 and 2000.

He then established the Rugby Performance Centre in Riebeek West which operated between 2005 and 2017.

Even though he will still be involved in assisting with rugby projects at the Bulls, Zondagh is looking forward to stepping back and taking some time to enjoy with his family.



"My time in rugby wasn't about a career or job," Zondagh stated. "It was truly a way of life for me. Once the Bulls family gets into your blood, you can never leave it behind, so as much as I look forward to enjoying a bit of relaxation, I'm also keen to get stuck into a few projects assisting the team."



Bulls CEO Meyer heaped praise for Zondagh's achievements at Loftus: "Alan is a true gentleman of the game, and we were privileged to have a man of his abilities to be part of our system. He has played a massive role in the stabilisation of the organization and for that we are eternally grateful. We wish him all the best with the part that lies ahead."

- Bulls media