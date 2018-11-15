Bulls confirm Rassie will help pick new Super Rugby coach

Cape Town - The Bulls have confirmed that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will help them in the process of selecting a new head coach.

The Pretoria franchise is on the hunt for a new coach after the departure of John Mitchell, who was recently confirmed as England’s defence coach.

A recent report indicated that Erasmus could partake in the process of finding a new Bulls coach and this was confirmed by their high performance manager Xander Janse van Rensburg on Thursday.

"Rassie and his management staff will help us as we finalise our appointments, and be responsible to just oversee and facilitate the process to ensure we stay on track... They will be available after the Bok end-of-year tour."

There were earlier that Erasmus could coach the Bulls in next year’s Super Rugby competition, however the Bok dispelled it as merely a “rumour”.



Instead, Erasmus explained that, in a World Cup year, it might make sense for him to spend some time with the Bulls if they are working with a new coach next year.

Mitchell's tenure at the Bulls came to a premature end as his contract was due to only expire at the end of October 2019. He had a torrid first Super Rugby season in charge of the Bulls, winning just six of 16 games to finish bottom on the South African Conference.