NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Bulls coach: We played like we were still on a bye

    2019-03-25 07:34

    Cape Town - Bulls coach Pote Human was puzzled by his team's performance after a 56-20 home loss to the Chiefs in Pretoria on Saturday.

    The Bulls had come off a bye week and had notched impressive wins over the Stormers, Lions and Sharks to start the season, but were outclassed in their first match against New Zealand opposition.

    During the post-match press conference at Loftus Versfeld, Human hinted that he may have erred in giving his players time off during their bye week.

    "We didn't pitch at all, I think we were still in the bye," Human said. "But I put it on me. I gave the guys last week off and they looked as if they were still off. We have to dig deep and come back stronger next week.

    "From the kick-off, it looked as if the Chiefs were the ones who loved to play at Loftus. We struggled from the kick-off and were flat and they just had the energy we didn't have. They were good, give them credit. But we were very poor today and we allowed them to get on the right track again."

    The Bulls travel to Durban this weekend to tackle the Sharks and Human said he hoped the Chiefs loss was a wake-up call.

    "I really hope it is a blip. I know we are much better than this. We showed it in three of the first four games but this is a bad one to take and we have to take it on the chin and come back stronger next week."

    OPINION: The day Bulls' shares nosedived

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 6
    Stormers aim to keep pushing
    Axing Sunwolves will damage Asian...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 6

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 29 March 2019
    • Hurricanes v Crusaders, Westpac Stadium 08:35
    • Waratahs v Sunwolves, McDonald Jones Stadium 10:45
    Saturday, 30 March 2019
    • Blues v Stormers, Eden Park 08:35
    • Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium 10:45
    • Sharks v Bulls, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    • Jaguares v Chiefs, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 05 April 2019
    • Highlanders v Hurricanes, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Reds v Stormers, Suncorp Stadium 11:00
    • Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airline Park 19:10
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Lions (Q)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Jaguares
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 5

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 5 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     