    Bulls coach: Gelant looked like his old self

    2018-04-16 10:44

    Cape Town - Bulls coach John Mitchell was overjoyed by the performance of fullback Warrick Gelant after their win over the Sharks in Durban.

    Gelant produced a man-of-the-match performance by scoring a hat-trick of tries in his side's 40-10 victory on Saturday.

    Apart from his finishing ability, the 22-year-old also produced a classy performance on defence as well as with the boot.

    "Warrick had a great week of preparation. He's in a very good place at the moment and he was brilliant (at Kings Park)," Mitchell said, as quoted by Netwerk24.

    "Like several young men who from time to time go through different types of pressure, he went through a few tough performances where he was battling to regain his best form.

    "(But) he looked like his old self on the park again and it was good so see."

    Meanwhile, former Springbok coach Nick Mallett was also impressed by Gelant's efforts.

    "I don’t think he (Gelant) has played a better game in his life. He scored three tries and made some fantastic defensive tackles. His positional play was excellent. He has very good left and right boots, so he is comfortable on both feet. I have not seen a better performance from a South African fullback this year, or in a very long time, in fact. He was outstanding in wet weather conditions against a big side that came into this game with confidence," Mallett said in the SuperSport studio after Saturday's game.

