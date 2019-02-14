Bulls coach explains Hendricks omission

Cape Town - Springbok Cornal Hendricks has not been included in the Bulls' squad for Saturday's Super Rugby opener against the Stormers in Pretoria because he has not played enough competitive rugby.

That was the message from Bulls coach Pote Human after announcing his side for the highly-anticipated clash at Loftus Versfeld.

The 30-year-old wing has not played professional rugby since he represented the Cheetahs in 2015 when he received the news that he had a heart defect.

On the orders of medical professionals, Hendricks was forced to retire from rugby.

He would not give up, though, and continued to seek medical advice in the hope that he could return to rugby at the top level.

He hoped that had happened when he joined Toulon on a trial in late 2016, but the French club opted against signing the Springbok with fears over his medical condition believed to be the main reason. Now, though, Hendricks has a home at Loftus with the Bulls having taken the plunge to sign him.

He featured in the Bulls' pre-season clash against the Lions at Loftus, but he was not used in the Supehero Sunday clash against the Stormers.

"Unfortunately Cornall needs a bit more game time," Human explained on Wednesday.

"For four years he hasn't played any rugby ... he will get there."

Human also had concerns over the availability of Springbok hooker Schalk Brits, who was suffering from a calf strain.

The 37-year-old has, however, been declared fit and he will start.

"I was worried about him but he came through and had a good, tough session today (Thursday). He is fine," Human said.

Saturday's match kicks off at 17:15.

Teams:

Bulls



15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Johnny Kotze, 13 Jessie Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Lood de Jager (captain), 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Eli Snyman, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Dylan Sage

Stormers

TBA