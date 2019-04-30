Bulls: Change of station for Pollard?

Rob Houwing - Sport24 chief writer
Cape Town – A
spell in midfield for Handre Pollard, which might also be of benefit to the
Springboks, is one option Bulls head coach Pote Human may wish to consider as
he reluctantly prepares for life without Jesse Kriel for virtually the rest of
Super Rugby’s ordinary season.
It has been
confirmed, in what represents a significant blow to their onward aspirations
for the 2019 campaign, that established international outside centre Kriel will
miss six to eight weeks of activity as he requires surgery to the ankle he hurt
against the Stormers at Newlands on Saturday.
What that
also means is that even in the bright-side, earlier-leaning scenario of a
mid-June return, it is the Bulls’ final game of ordinary season: at home to the
Lions in a Highveld derby on June 15.
Only the
knockout phase remains after that, assuming that the Bulls – still to negotiate
a four-match Australasian tour beforehand, remember – still have interest in
the competition by then.
At least the
25-year-old, 40-cap Springbok should be fully fit again (and unintentionally
well rested) very comfortably in time for the Test opener of the year against
Australia in the Rugby Championship at Emirates Airline Park on July 20.
For the next
few weeks, though, the Bulls have got to find a most suitable method to compensate
for his absence from the No 13 jersey; he has been one of their most
consistently reliable back-liners in the initial part of the season and added
some improved dimensions to his play, like a heartening peripheral awareness to
accompany his more renowned personal skills.
Kriel will
definitely miss, it seems, this string of matches at a pivotal phase of the
Pretoria team’s roster: Waratahs (home, this Saturday), then Crusaders (home),
Rebels (away), Brumbies (away), Blues (away) and Highlanders (away), though
perhaps with an outside chance of sneaking into the mix for that last-ditch
Lions crunch.
The Bulls
have lacked genuinely “big name” depth in midfield ever since former SA
under-20 star Jan Serfontein abandoned local climes to join the burgeoning
migration to northern climes (Montpellier in his case) some two years ago, so
there’s some thinking to do in terms of how to plug the hole and still
correctly balance the midfield alliance.
At least one
feasible, emergency solution would involve asking Pollard, who is also their
acting captain and an assured, staple presence at flyhalf, to move one berth
wider to No 12, and asking current inside centre Burger Odendaal – another
valued, pretty senior figure – to occupy No 13 instead.
It would
then mean a potential run of games, if he were to make a good fist of it, for
hugely talented but sometimes unpredictable Manie Libbok, 21, in the key No 10
shirt: he would certainly benefit from having Pollard’s tactical acumen and
calming influence immediately outside of him.
Pollard,
while understandably still massively favoured at ten, is increasingly employed
later on in matches at inside centre – including for the national team,
whenever Elton Jantjies is introduced, for instance, off the bench.
He has the
repertoire of requirements for the slightly wider channel, including decent
physical gifts at 1.88m and some 98kg.
But then
what about Odendaal’s suitability to the outside centre slot?
Also
arguably more suited to No 12 given his own muscularity, height and defensive
awareness, Odendaal does have some solid, successful enough mileage at
thirteen, including for a spell in 2017 at Currie Cup level where he led the
troops and later earned the valued mantle of Players’ Player of the Year at the
annual awards at Loftus.
He is in his
fifth season at Super Rugby level and has accumulated enough knowledge to be able
to be versatile in the competition.
But coach
Human and company will also chew on additional midfield options like Dylan
Sage, the former SA Sevens star, and Johnny Kotze, the industrious,
fire-in-the-belly former Stormers man who tends to operate more as a wing these
days but has had plentiful high-level exposure slightly further infield.
A wildcard
possibility at No 13 would be Warrick Gelant, the Springbok fullback who is
picking up a nice head of steam in this year’s Super Rugby in the last line of
defence; they may be rather more inclined to leave him where he offers best
value.
But Gelant
has an acclaimed all-round footballing game and sometimes the most devilish of
footwork to suggest he could be a surprise package in the position if such a
bold switch were to be made.
