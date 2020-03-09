Bulls CEO confirms meeting with Jake White

Cape Town - The Bulls have confirmed talks with former Springbok coach Jake White but it's not a done deal that he will become their new director of rugby.

This comes after Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated on Sunday that White could replace Alan Zondagh, who resigned in January.

Blue Bulls Company CEO Alfons Meyer confirmed to Netwerk24 that they will hold a meeting with White on Monday but nothing was cast in stone.

"We have several people we are talking to," Meyer said, before adding that they may also decide not to fill the role.

"The meeting with Jake is nothing more than to find out where he is at in his career and what vision he could have for the Bulls. To say he is in the inside lane would not be true."

White won the World Cup with the Springboks in 2007 and also coached teams liked the Brumbies (Australia), Sharks (South Africa), Montpellier (France) and Toyota Verblitz (Japan).

- Compiled by Herman Mostert