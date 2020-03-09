NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Bulls CEO confirms meeting with Jake White

    2020-03-09 09:20

    Cape Town - The Bulls have confirmed talks with former Springbok coach Jake White but it's not a done deal that he will become their new director of rugby.

    Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

    This comes after Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated on Sunday that White could replace Alan Zondagh, who resigned in January.

    Blue Bulls Company CEO Alfons Meyer confirmed to Netwerk24 that they will hold a meeting with White on Monday but nothing was cast in stone.

    "We have several people we are talking to," Meyer said, before adding that they may also decide not to fill the role.

    "The meeting with Jake is nothing more than to find out where he is at in his career and what vision he could have for the Bulls. To say he is in the inside lane would not be true."

    White won the World Cup with the Springboks in 2007 and also coached teams liked the Brumbies (Australia), Sharks (South Africa), Montpellier (France) and Toyota Verblitz (Japan).

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 6
    Lienert-Brown signs with All Blacks...
    WRAP | Super Rugby - Week 6
    Sharks’ kicking plan, set-piece...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 13 March 2020
    • Chiefs v Hurricanes, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:05
    Saturday, 14 March 2020
    • Blues v Lions, Eden Park 05:25
    • Sunwolves v Crusaders, Suncorp Stadium 07:35
    • Reds v Bulls, Suncorp Stadium 10:15
    • Sharks v Stormers, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    Sunday, 15 March 2020
    • Jaguares v Highlanders, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 01:00
    • Brumbies v Waratahs, GIO Stadium 07:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Bulls
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 6

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 6 of the 2020 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    After 6 weeks of Super Rugby action, which South African team appears most likely to challenge for overall honours?

    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     