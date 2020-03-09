Bulls boss sheds light on jersey confusion saga

Blue Bulls Company CEO Alfons Meyer says he was surprised that governing body SANZAAR approved the Highlanders' jersey before their match against the Bulls in Pretoria over the weekend.

There was chaos in first half of the encounter at Loftus Versfeld when both teams ran out with similar-looking jerseys.



The Bulls wore their regular blue kit, while the Highlanders' sea-green colour made it difficult to distinguish between the teams.



The Bulls, who trailed 10-5 at half-time, then changed into a yellow and white strip before running out 38-13 victors.



"You could see in the first half some of the players were struggling with it. Luckily we had the yellow jerseys on hand at Loftus," Meyer told Netwerk24.



Meyer added that the yellow and white kit was originally designed for their away match against the Waratahs on March 21.



Meyer continued: "This year we didn't want to make a home and away kit, as well as a Captain America jersey. Before the competition started we asked the Waratahs if they would consider playing in their white jerseys when we tour there but they refused.



"The plan was for the yellow jersey to be an exclusive one with only 1 000 produced, but now it looks like there won't be a supporters' jersey. They team will wear the (yellow and white) jersey against the Waratahs and there may only be about 30 of it (produced)."

The Bulls start their Australasian tour this weekend against the Reds in Brisbane (March 14), before facing the Waratahs (Tamworth, New South Wales, March 21), Hurricanes (Wellington, March 27) and Chiefs (Hamilton, April 4).

- Compiled by Herman Mostert