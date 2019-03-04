NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Bulls boss Human hails 'unreal' Pollard

    2019-03-04 19:43

    Cape Town - Bulls coach Pote Human has praised captain and flyhalf Handre Pollard for his role in Saturday's win over the Lions.

    Pollard, in superb form so far this season, scored 20 points in his side's 30-12 win over their hosts in a clash at Ellis Park that the visitors dominated from start to finish. 

    "It was unreal, just the way he kept the calmness out there and hois kicking boot was also very good," Human said of his playmaker.

    "We played what was in front of us and I give that to Polly (Pollard). If we wanted to run, we ran and he also put us in the right parts of the field.

    "It's awesome but I must congratulate my players and the whole management team. We've worked very hard for this one after our loss last week to the Jaguares."

    Human also had special words for his forwards.

    "That's where the game is lost and I was very happy with my pack today, especially a guy like Eli Snyman who came in for Lood de Jager," said Human.

    "Everyone thought we were going to struggle and he made the step up. I'm very proud of him.

    "I really want the guys to enjoy their rugby and I think all the forwards enjoy running with the ball. It's fun for them and if they have fun, they will do well."

    The Bulls now turn they attention to the Sharks, who they host at Loftus on Saturday.

