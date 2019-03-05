Bulls bank on retaining their Boks post-RWC

Cape Town - Bulls CEO Alfonso Meyer is hopeful that they can hold onto their Springbok players beyond 2019.



In an interview with Netwerk24, Meyer said the Pretoria franchise was awaiting further developments before making any moves.



"If players get an offer, we have a time frame of two weeks to make a counter-offer," Meyer said. "Up until now, there have not been any offers that have been brought to our attention."



The contracts of star players Jesse Kriel (centre), Handre Pollard (flyhalf), Lood de Jager (lock) and Trevor Nyakane (prop) will all expire at the end of October.



Meyer added that they would also do everything within their power to have No 8 Duane Vermeulen back for the 2020 Super Rugby competition.



"He has signed a two-year contract in Japan but at this stage there' s not certainty regarding the Japanese season next year."

Due to the 2109 Rugby World Cup in Japan, the Japanese Top League will be extended this year through 2020.