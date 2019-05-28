Bulls bank on getting star Bok duo back soon

Cape Town - The Bulls are confident that captain Handre Pollard and No 8 Duane Vermeulen will be back in action soon.

Pollard flew home from the Bulls' Australasian tour last week after picking up a calf strain in training, while Vermeulen left the field in their match against the Brumbies with a "severe neck stinger".

Bulls team doctor Herman Rossouw said on Monday that Pollard's recovery is on track and he could return to action in the bear future.



"He is continuing his rehab back in Pretoria and we're looking forward to having him back in the squad in about two weeks’ time," Rossouw said.

Vermeulen is also expected to make a full recovery in due course. The burly No 8 travelled with the Bulls to New Zealand and is likely play a role in their two-match tour there.

"The injury isn’t that bad and he is expected to make a full recovery quite soon," Rossouw said.

The Bulls tackle the Blues in Auckland on Friday, May 31 (0 09:35 SA time), before ending their tour with a clash against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Friday, June 7 (09:35 SA time).