NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Bulls bank on getting star Bok duo back soon

    2019-05-28 06:58

    Cape Town - The Bulls are confident that captain Handre Pollard and No 8 Duane Vermeulen will be back in action soon.

    Pollard flew home from the Bulls' Australasian tour last week after picking up a calf strain in training, while Vermeulen left the field in their match against the Brumbies with a "severe neck stinger".

    Bulls team doctor Herman Rossouw said on Monday that Pollard's recovery is on track and he could return to action in the bear future.

    "He is continuing his rehab back in Pretoria and we're looking forward to having him back in the squad in about two weeks’ time," Rossouw said.

    Vermeulen is also expected to make a full recovery in due course. The burly No 8 travelled with the Bulls to New Zealand and is likely play a role in their two-match tour there.

    "The injury isn’t that bad and he is expected to make a full recovery quite soon," Rossouw said.

    The Bulls tackle the Blues in Auckland on Friday, May 31 (0 09:35 SA time), before ending their tour with a clash against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Friday, June 7 (09:35 SA time).

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Local ref for Lions v Stormers,...
    Wallabies star calls time on Super...
    S15 'quarters': Our tips for who...
    Sharks coach lauds 'excellent defence'

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 31 May 2019
    • Blues v Bulls, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 01 June 2019
    • Sunwolves v Brumbies, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 07:15
    • Chiefs v Crusaders, ANZ National Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Jaguares, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    • Sharks v Hurricanes, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    • Lions v Stormers, Emirates Airline Park 17:15
    Friday, 07 June 2019
    • Highlanders v Bulls, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Blues, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    25 May 2019
    24 May 2019
    18 May 2019
    17 May 2019
    12 May 2019
    11 May 2019
    10 May 2019
    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Jaguares (Q)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 14

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 14 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     