Bulls add extra pre-Super Rugby match

Pretoria - The Bulls will have a full pre-season before they head into this year’s Super Rugby tournament having added a fourth match to their schedule against the Jaguares at Loftus Versfeld on February 10.

According to the supersport.com website, coach John Mitchell and his conditioning team have been hard at work in the pre-season, sweating it out in the heatwave that has settled over their Pretoria base at the moment, and it is clear that Mitchell wants to have enough chance to assess his squad ahead of a tough Super Rugby competition lying ahead.

While their derby against the Stormers at the Stub Hub Centre in Los Angeles on February 3 probably is seen as one of their biggest pre-season games, the return to South Africa to face the Jaguares a week before the start of the competition will be an interesting one to see how they use their wider squad.

Before the Los Angeles game, the Bulls will play two games on January 27 – one against the Lions in Johannesburg while the other one will be in Polokwane against the Sharks on the same day.

The Los Angeles game is part of a double header in the US, featuring the US National team against an Argentine XV in the other game as the Bulls look to take their brand to new markets.

Bulls pre-season fixtures:

January 27 v Lions, Johannesburg

January 27 v Sharks, Polokwane

February 3 v Stormers, Los Angeles

February 10 v Jaguares, Loftus Versfeld