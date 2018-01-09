NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Bulls add extra pre-Super Rugby match

    2018-01-09 13:18

    Brenden Nel - SuperSport

    Pretoria - The Bulls will have a full pre-season before they head into this year’s Super Rugby tournament having added a fourth match to their schedule against the Jaguares at Loftus Versfeld on February 10.

    According to the supersport.com website, coach John Mitchell and his conditioning team have been hard at work in the pre-season, sweating it out in the heatwave that has settled over their Pretoria base at the moment, and it is clear that Mitchell wants to have enough chance to assess his squad ahead of a tough Super Rugby competition lying ahead.

    While their derby against the Stormers at the Stub Hub Centre in Los Angeles on February 3 probably is seen as one of their biggest pre-season games, the return to South Africa to face the Jaguares a week before the start of the competition will be an interesting one to see how they use their wider squad.

    Before the Los Angeles game, the Bulls will play two games on January 27 – one against the Lions in Johannesburg while the other one will be in Polokwane against the Sharks on the same day.

    The Los Angeles game is part of a double header in the US, featuring the US National team against an Argentine XV in the other game as the Bulls look to take their brand to new markets.

    Bulls pre-season fixtures:

    January 27 v Lions, Johannesburg

    January 27 v Sharks, Polokwane

    February 3 v Stormers, Los Angeles

    February 10 v Jaguares, Loftus Versfeld

    Saturday, 17 February 2018
    • Stormers v Jaguares, Cape Town 15:05
    • Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    Friday, 23 February 2018
    • Highlanders v Blues, 08:35
    • Rebels v Reds, AAMI Park 10:45
    Saturday, 24 February 2018
    • Sunwolves v Brumbies, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium 06:15
    • Crusaders v Chiefs, 08:35
    • Waratahs v Stormers, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Lions v Jaguares, Emirates Airlines Park 15:05
    • Bulls v Hurricanes, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
