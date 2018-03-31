Bulls lash ill-disciplined Stormers

Pretoria - The Bulls on Saturday defeated an ill-disciplined Stormers in their South African Super Rugby derby at Loftus Versfeld.



The home, who were disrupted by a few injury withdrawals beforehand, side ran in five tries to beat their old rivals 33-23, having led 19-18 at half-time.



Bulls hooker Adriaan Strauss, who was playing in his 149th Super Rugby game to set a new South African record, scored a hat-trick of tries as his side ended a four-game losing streak.



The Stormers’ discipline let them down at crucial stages, with centre Damian de Allende and lock Pieter-Steph du Toit both spending time in the sin-bin.



It meant the Stormers could never gain momentum in a game they were chasing from the early stages.

A late yellow card to Bulls replacement prop Lizo Gqoboka for a dangerous tackle gave the Stormers hope of claiming a losing bonus-point, but the Cape side's fragile lineout let them down again.

The Stormers, who scored three tries, will return to Cape Town empty handed and are still looking for a first away win of the season.

Following their victory, the Bulls moved off the bottom of the South African Conference - one point ahead of the Jaguares - while the Stormers remain second, six points behind the Lions who can extend their lead when they host the Crusaders at Ellis Park on Sunday (kick-off 14:30).

In next weekend’s action, the Stormers face the Lions in Johannesburg (Saturday, April 7 - 17:15), while the Bulls have a bye.



Scorers:



Bulls



Tries: Adriaan Strauss (3), Johnny Kotze, Jesse Kriel

Conversions: Handre Pollard (4)



Stormers



Tries: Jan de Klerk, Damian de Allende, Siya Kolisi

Conversion: Damian Willemse

Penalties: Willemse (2)



Teams:



Bulls



15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Johnny Kotze, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Divan Rossouw, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Jason Jenkins, 4 Hendre Stassen, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Adriaan Strauss, 1 Pierre Schoeman



Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Frans van Wyk, 18 Lizo Gqoboka, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Roelof Smit, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Duncan Matthews



Stormers



15 SP Marais, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Damian De Allende, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Justin Phillips, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Jan de Klerk, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 Steven Kitshoff



Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 JC Janse van Rensburg, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Kobus van Dyk, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Jano Vermaak, 23 Craig Barry