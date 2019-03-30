Brits, Van der Merwe laugh off fist fight after red card

Cape Town - Hookers Schalk Brits and Akker van der Merwe have laughed off their fist fight following their South African Super Rugby encounter at Kings Park on Saturday.

The Bulls edged the Sharks 19-16 in a error-strewn match that saw both teams reduced to 14 men following a double send off.

Veteran Brits was sent off for the first time in a 17-year senior career spanning South African and English clubs.

He was red-carded, along with Sharks' hooker Van der Merwe, after they exchanged punches following a maul 17 minutes into the second half.

However, it seems like all is forgotten between the two players as Brits shared an image of the duo sharing a beer following their clash.

"Tough game out there tonight! What amazing game that we play and we can laugh and have a beer afterwards," Schalk wrote on his Instagram account.

Brits was also seen on Twitter sitting in the crowd shortly after receiving his red card.

The duo are expected to be sanctioned by SANZAAR.

The Bulls victory sees them sit fifth in the overall Super Rugby standings - seven points behind leaders and title-holders the Crusaders.

Meanwhile, the Sharks are one place and a point below the Bulls.

Next week the Sharks are up against the Lions in an all-South African derby at Ellis Park on Friday, April 5 (19:10) while the Bulls travel to Argentina to face the Jaguares away (Saturday, April 6 - 15:05 SA time).