NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Brits, Van der Merwe laugh off fist fight after red card

    2019-03-30 21:25

    Cape Town - Hookers Schalk Brits and Akker van der Merwe have laughed off their fist fight following their South African Super Rugby encounter at Kings Park on Saturday.

    The Bulls edged the Sharks 19-16 in a error-strewn match that saw both teams reduced to 14 men following a double send off. 

    Veteran Brits was sent off for the first time in a 17-year senior career spanning South African and English clubs.

    He was red-carded, along with Sharks' hooker Van der Merwe, after they exchanged punches following a maul 17 minutes into the second half.

    However, it seems like all is forgotten between the two players as Brits shared an image of the duo sharing a beer following their clash.

    "Tough game out there tonight! What amazing game that we play and we can laugh and have a beer afterwards," Schalk wrote on his Instagram account.

    Brits was also seen on Twitter sitting in the crowd shortly after receiving his red card.

    The duo are expected to be sanctioned by SANZAAR.

    The Bulls victory sees them sit fifth in the overall Super Rugby standings - seven points behind leaders and title-holders the Crusaders.

    Meanwhile, the Sharks are one place and a point below the Bulls.

    Next week the Sharks are up against the Lions in an all-South African derby at Ellis Park on Friday, April 5 (19:10) while the Bulls travel to Argentina to face the Jaguares away (Saturday, April 6 - 15:05 SA time).

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    S15: Day SA sides showed wrong sort...
    Bulls edge Sharks in drama-filled SA...
    As it happened: Sharks v Bulls
    Rebels knock over Reds in Aussie...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 30 March 2019
    • Jaguares v Chiefs, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 05 April 2019
    • Highlanders v Hurricanes, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Reds v Stormers, Suncorp Stadium 11:00
    • Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airline Park 19:10
    Saturday, 06 April 2019
    • Crusaders v Brumbies, AMI Stadium 06:15
    • Blues v Waratahs, Eden Park 08:35
    • Rebels v Sunwolves, AAMI Park 10:45
    • Bulls v Jaguares, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Lions (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Stormers
    • Jaguares
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 5

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 5 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     