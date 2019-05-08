NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Brits hits out at SANZAAR judicial system

    2019-05-08 09:05

    Cape Town - After returning from a four-match ban, Bulls hooker Schalk Brits has called for an overhaul in Super Rugby's judicial process.

    Brits, who has been included in the Bulls' starting XV for Friday's Super Rugby encounter against the Crusaders in Pretoria, believes his ban was harsh.

    He was slapped with a four-game suspension after his appeal failed following a SANZAAR ban for a red card received against the Sharks in Durban earlier in the season.

    Brits and Sharks counterpart Akker van der Merwe were involved in a scuffle which included several punches thrown.

    SANZAAR reasoned that the Springbok hooker deserved a four-game suspension because he was previously banned for striking offences while playing for English club Saracens.

    "I think going forward there needs to be changes made as to how they apply rules‚" Brits was quoted as saying by the Rugby Pass website.

    "Sometimes you feel that‚ 'How can a guy in Australia get two weeks and a guy in South Africa get four weeks?' As a rugby player‚ I feel that we get the short end of the stick a lot of times in South Africa. I really think they need to reassess the process.

    "You are penalising me for a record that I got four years ago. Do I think that is fair? Maybe not‚ but it happened and I can't do anything about it now. But I did ask them to have a proper look at it. Rugby is a fair game and if you look at the incident from beginning to the end‚ their outcome should not have been what it was - but I made peace with it quickly."

    Van der Merwe, who was the instigator in the incident, only received a three match ban for starting the fist fight.

    Friday's Bulls v Crusaders clash is scheduled for 19:10.

    Teams:

    Bulls

    15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

    Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Paul Schoeman, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw

    Crusaders

    TBA

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Ex-Wallabies coach: Folau's...
    Dan du Preez: SA's hardest S15...
    Brits, Jenkins back in Bulls pack for...
    5 key moments in Israel Folau's career

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 10 May 2019
    • Blues v Hurricanes, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Reds, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Bulls v Crusaders, Loftus Versfeld 19:10
    Saturday, 11 May 2019
    • Highlanders v Jaguares, Forsyth Barr Stadium 07:15
    • Chiefs v Sharks, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Lions v Waratahs, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    Sunday, 12 May 2019
    • Brumbies v Sunwolves, GIO Stadium 08:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 12 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     