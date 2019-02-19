NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Brits, Hendricks both start for Bulls in Argentina

    2019-02-19 08:43

    Cape Town - The Bulls have named their side for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Jaguares in Argentina and Schalk Brits will start.

    There had been some doubt over the availability of the Springbok hooker after the calf strain he picked up during this past Saturday's win over the Stormers at Loftus, but he has been cleared to make the trip to Buenos Aires. 

    Former Springbok wing Cornal Hendricks, meanwhile, will also earn his first Super Rugby start for the Bulls coming in for Johnny Kotze in what is the only change to the squad. 

    That s election completes Hendricks's comeback to top-tier rugby since making the decision to keep playing despite having retired after last representing the Cheetahs in 2015. 

    "With Johnny unfortunately ruled out due to illness, I had little hesitation in bringing Cornal into the team," coach Pote Human said.

    "He is a class act and has done very well in the matches he has played for us during the warm-up stages of the season.

    "Travelling to Argentina will not be the easiest trip, but someone like Cornal had to overcome much worse than time zones and rowdy venues. His return to the game continues to inspire and we will feed off the positive energy coming from him for sure."

    Saturday's match kicks off at 23:40 (SA time). 

    Teams:

    Jaguares

    TBA

    Bulls

    15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jessie Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Lood de Jager (captain), 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

    Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Eli Snyman, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Dylan Sage

