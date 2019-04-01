NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Brits given 4-week ban for punch-up, Bulls to appeal

    2019-04-01 15:52

    Cape Town - In a scarcely believable sequence of events, Bulls hooker Schalk Brits has been given a FOUR-week ban following his red card against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday. 

    Earlier on Monday, it was confirmed that Sharks hooker Akker van der Merwe had been given a THREE-week ban for his role in the altercation. 

    While both players were caught on camera throwing punches, Van der Merwe was clearly the instigator with a head-butt, followed by a series of punches landed to Brits' head.

    Brits, who boasts an exemplary disciplinary record, had the decency to apologise to the referee and his team-mates while Van der Merwe was already halfway to the changing room when shown his red card (see around the 3:00 mark in the video below).

    A Bulls representative confirmed to Sport24 that Brits' SANZAAR Foul Play Committee hearing had taken place on Monday morning and that the result was a four-week ban.

    That committee comprised Adam Casselden SC (chairperson) as well as Eroni Clarke and former Springbok back Stefan Terblanche.

    According to reports, Blue Bulls Rugby Union President Willem Strauss was incensed at the sanction, sending a broadcast message on a WhatsApp group which read: “Schalk 4 weeks, Akker 3 weeks - absolutely ridiculous.”

    The SANZAAR decision will no doubt further frustrate and baffle supporters who have lost faith in the governing body in recent times.

    The Bulls were understandably quick to appeal the decision and that hearing will take place on Tuesday at 07:00 SA time in front of a new three-person judicial committee of Helen Morgan (chairperson), David Croft and former Springbok prop, Lawrence Sephaka. 

    Confusing matters somewhat is the fact that should Brits be banned for four weeks, he'll only miss three matches - at home against the Jaguares (Saturday, April 6) and Reds (Saturday, April 13) and away to the Stormers (Saturday, April 27) - as the Bulls will enjoy a bye on the April 19/20 Easter weekend.

    Although Van der Merwe's ban appears shorter in week terms, he will also miss three matches - against the Lions in Johannesburg (Friday, April 5), the Jaguares at home (Saturday, April 13) and Reds (home, Friday, April 19).

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Smith signs deal to remain with All...
    S15 tries: SA conference least...
    Bulls' form sees coach Human earn...
    Bulls bolster front row stocks with...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 05 April 2019
    • Highlanders v Hurricanes, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Reds v Stormers, Suncorp Stadium 11:00
    • Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airline Park 19:10
    Saturday, 06 April 2019
    • Crusaders v Brumbies, AMI Stadium 06:15
    • Blues v Waratahs, Eden Park 08:35
    • Rebels v Sunwolves, AAMI Park 10:45
    • Bulls v Jaguares, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    Friday, 12 April 2019
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Stormers, AAMI Park 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Lions (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Stormers
    • Jaguares
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 7

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 7 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     