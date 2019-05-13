Brits could receive R100k fine for criticising SANZAAR

Cape Town - Bulls hooker Schalk Brits could face a fine of up to R100 000 for hitting out at SANZAAR's judicial process.



Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported on Sunday that SANZAAR, the southern hemisphere's rugby governing body, had written a letter to the Bulls to inform the franchise that they looked into Brits' comments and a decision was made to charge the hooker for bringing Super Rugby and the governing body into disrepute with his remarks.



Brits was slapped with a four-game suspension after his appeal failed following a SANZAAR ban for a red card received against the Sharks in Durban earlier in the season.



After returning to action last week, Brits said: "I think going forward there needs to be changes made as to how they apply rules.



"Sometimes you feel that‚ 'How can a guy in Australia get two weeks and a guy in South Africa get four weeks?' As a rugby player‚ I feel that we get the short end of the stick a lot of times in South Africa. I really think they need to reassess the process.



"You are penalising me for a record that I got four years ago. Do I think that is fair? Maybe not‚ but it happened and I can't do anything about it now. But I did ask them to have a proper look at it. Rugby is a fair game and if you look at the incident from beginning to the end‚ their outcome should not have been what it was - but I made peace with it quickly."



Rapport added that SANZAAR believes Brits breached of the competition's code of conduct, damaged the event's high-standing disciplinary processes and violated the rule that players and coaches cannot criticise the decisions of match-day and/or disciplinary officials.