Brilliant Sharks down Blues at Eden Park

Cape Town - The Sharks ended a two-match losing streak when they secured
a deserved 63-40 victory over the Blues at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.
The two sides gave the ball plenty of air throughout
although, as the scoreline suggests, the game will never be used in defensive
coaching manuals.
Both teams scored six tries apiece but it was superb
goalkicking from Sharks pivot Robert du Preez which proved the difference
between the teams and he eventually finished with a 38-point haul courtesy of
seven penalties, six conversions and a try.
The win means the Sharks are now in joint second place along
with the Stormers on the South African Conference table although that situation
could change if the men from the Cape beat the Bulls later on Saturday. The
Blues, meanwhile, are still firmly rooted to the bottom of the New Zealand
Conference.
The Sharks held the upper-hand from the outset and opened
the scoring in the third minute courtesy of a Robert du Preez penalty after
Jerome Kaino infringed at a ruck.
The visitors continued to dominate as the half progressed
and in the 11th minute Jean-Luc du Preez did well to get a pass out to his
captain, Ruan Botha, who barged over from close range for the opening try.
Robert du Preez added the extras and made it 13-0 to the
visitors when he slotted a penalty in the 16th minute after the Blues strayed
offside on defence.
The Blues were soaking up the early pressure but opened
their account in the 22nd minute with a superb try scored by Michael Collins.
This, after the home side started a counter-attack inside
their half in which Stephen Perofeta, Rieko and Akira Ioane, Melani Nanai,
James Parsons and Josh Goodhue all played prominent roles. They were soon close
to the Sharks' try-line and the ball was shifted to Collins, who cantered in
for the five-pointer.
Despite that try, the Sharks were still the dominant side
and in the 26th minute Robert du Preez slotted another penalty after Parsons
was blown up for offside play.
And in the 34th minute, Jean-Luc du Preez beat a couple of
defenders on his way over the try-line after Andre Esterhuizen did well in the
build-up with a powerful run.
Robert du Preez kicked the conversion and added a penalty in
the 39th minute which meant the visitors held a commanding 26-7 lead at half-time.
The Sharks were on the backfoot early in the second half
when, four minutes after the restart, Sbu Nkosi was sent to the sin bin for a
high tackle on George Moala.
With a man down, the visitors were always going to struggle
and two minutes later the Blues were rewarded when Moala found himself in space
inside the Sharks' 22 and he did well to get a pass out to Akira Ioane, who
dotted down in the left-hand corner.
That try Blues saw the Blues upping the ante on attack and
they were rewarded with two tries in two minutes from Patrick Tuipulotu and
Perofeta. Tuipulotu's effort came after he burst through tackles from Botha and
Esterhuizen, just outside the Sharks' 22, before outsprinting the cover defence
on his way over the try-line.
Perofeta's try was just reward after he pounced on a loose
ball and beat five defenders on a mazy run before crossing the whitewash. His
conversion meant the Blues were now leading 28-26 but the Sharks did not panic
and regained the lead in the 57th minute when Tera Mtembu forced his way over
for a deserved try.
Robert du Preez crossed the whitewash on the hour-mark and
kept the scoreboard ticking with another penalty shortly afterwards before the
Blues were reduced to 14 men when Jordan Trainor took Nkosi out in the air in
the 65th minute.
Both sides continued to attack and the Sharks extended their
lead via a Kobus van Wyk try and another penalty from Du Preez before Rieko
Ioane narrowed the gap for the Blues with a well-taken try in the 75th minute.
The last five minutes was a frantic affair as both sides
continued to run the ball from all areas of the field. Du Preez added slotted
his eighth penalty before the Blues replied via a try from Moala but the Sharks
would have the last laugh courtesy of a try in injury time from Curwin Bosch.
Scorers
Blues – Tries: Michael Collins, Akira Ioane, Patrick Tuipulotu, Stephen Perofeta, Rieko Ioane, George Moala;Conversions: Perofeta (5)
Sharks – Tries: Ruan Botha, Jean-Luc du Preez, Terra Mthembu, Robert du Preez, Kobus van Wyk, Curwin Bosch; Conversions: Robert du Preez (6). Penalties: Robert du Preez (7)
Teams:
Blues
15 Michael Collins, 14 Jordan Trainor, 13 George Moala, 12 Rieko Ioane, 11 Melani Nanai, 10 Stephen Perofeta, 9 Jonathan Ruru, 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Murphy Taramai, 6 Jerome Kaino, 5 Patrick Tuipulotu, 4 Josh Goodhue, 3 Mike Tamoaieta, 2 James Parsons (captain), 1 Pauliasi Manu
Substitutes: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Ross Wright, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Jimmy Tupou, 20 Kara Pryor, 21 Sam Nock, 22 Bryn Gatland, 23 TJ Faiane
Sharks
15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Beast Mtawarira
Substitutes: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Tyler Paul, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Kobus van Wyk