NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Wallabies star Folau sacked over anti-gay comments

    2019-05-17 07:16

    Sydney - Devoutly Christian Wallabies star Israel Folau was sacked on Friday for homophobic comments in a case that sparked a bitter debate and looks to have ended his glittering career in Australia.

    The fullback was found guilty of a "high-level" breach of rugby's code of conduct last week, with a three-person tribunal deciding it warranted the termination of his lucrative Aus$4m four-year contract.

    He has 72 hours to appeal. If he goes down this road, there will be another hearing with different panellists, before a potentially drawn-out court battle.

    Folau went to the tribunal to challenge Rugby Australia's intention to fire him after he posted that "hell awaits" gay people and others he says are sinners.

    It followed a similar tirade last year, with the case proving complex and divisive, pitting his right to free speech against restrictions on hate speech.

    Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle said the outcome was "a painful situation for the game" and Folau "knew when he pressed that button there were implications that post was going to have".

    "Rugby Australia did not choose to be in this situation, but Rugby Australia's position remains that Israel, through his actions, left us with no choice but to pursue this course of action," she said.

    "Our clear message to all rugby fans today is that we need to stand by our values and the qualities of inclusion, passion, integrity, discipline, respect and teamwork."

    While Folau's post sparked outrage from some quarters, RA's handling of the case has also upset players of Pacific island heritage who fear their religious beliefs are under attack.

    Castle said she had not spoken to Folau but had communicated the decision to key players to make clear "Rugby Australia fully supports their right to their own beliefs and nothing that has happened changes that". 

    "But when we are talking about inclusiveness in our game, we're talking about respecting differences as well," she added.

    "When we say rugby is a game for all, we mean it. People need to feel safe and welcomed in our game regardless of their gender, race, background, religion, or sexuality."

    The three-person tribunal heard evidence from Folau, Castle and Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, among others.

    Its decision effectively ends the 30-year-old's sporting career in Australia, after rugby league officials vowed he would not be welcomed there either. Playing for an overseas club remains an option.

    Folau, who has played 73 Tests and was one of the sport's most marketable players, has been unshakeable in his convictions, vowing to continue uploading religious material.

    Super Rugby's record try-scorer has not played since posting a banner on Instagram last month that read: "Drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolators - Hell awaits you."

    The row upset backers of the game with sportswear company ASICS dumping him as a brand ambassador while Qantas, the Wallabies biggest sponsor, made clear it was not happy with the scandal.

    The airline is run by openly gay chief executive Alan Joyce who warned last week: "We don't sponsor something to get involved in controversy. That's not part of the deal."

    It could also have broader repercussions for Rugby Australia.

    According to the Sydney Daily Telegraph, the governing body has already spent more than Aus$350 000 in legal fees and if Folau opts to take it to the Supreme Court it could cost millions more.

    Rugby Australia is already bracing a loss in 2019, a scenario that often plays out in a World Cup year when there are fewer home Tests.

    Reports have put the shortfall from hosting just three Tests at Aus$8 million, and a lengthy legal fight would leave it in a precarious position.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Sharks hooker backs Pollard's French...
    Bok trio boosts Stormers ahead of...
    Marx leads Lions as Whiteley sits out...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 14

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 17 May 2019
    • Hurricanes v Jaguares, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Bulls, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 18 May 2019
    • Blues v Chiefs, Eden Park 09:35
    • Reds v Waratahs, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    • Lions v Highlanders, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    • Stormers v Crusaders, Cape Town 17:15
    Friday, 24 May 2019
    • Chiefs v Reds, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Brumbies v Bulls, GIO Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    12 May 2019
    11 May 2019
    10 May 2019
    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 13

    “Sport24's Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 13 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     