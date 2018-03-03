Brave Stormers outclassed by Crusaders

Cape Town - The Crusaders outclassed the Stormers in their Super Rugby encounter in Christchurch on Saturday.

The defending champions won 45-28, having led 31-7 at half-time.

The Crusaders ran in seven tries and were leading 26-0 inside the first quarter, before the Cape side found some rhythm.

Winger George Bridge again proved the Stormers' tormentor, scoring two tries to add to the hat-trick he claimed the last time the teams met in Christchurch.

The Crusaders’ 31-7 half-time lead was reduced to 10 points (31-21) early in the second half but the hosts quickly shot down any hopes the visitors may have harboured of a comeback.

The Stormers can take heart from the fact that they claimed a bonus-point courtesy of scoring four tries.

They will however be worried about the ease at which they conceded points as well as an injury to Springbok lock Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Du Toit left the field concussed at half-time and it appeared as though he also injured his neck.

Crusaders captain Sam Whitelock praised the Stormers for fighting back.

"We started off pretty well but full credit to them, they came back and tested us," Whitelock said.

In next weekend's action, the Stormers take on the Highlanders in Dunedin (Friday, March 9 - 08:35 SA time), while the Crusaders travel to Wellington to face the Hurricanes (Saturday, March 10 - 08:35 SA time).

Scorers:



Crusaders



Tries: George Bridge (2), Codie Taylor, Billy Harmon, Bryn Hall, Seta Tamanivalu, Richie Mo'unga

Conversions: Mo'unga (5)

Stormers



Tries: JC Janse van Rensburg, Wilco Louw, JD Schickerling, Steven Kitshoff

Conversions: SP Marais (3), George Whitehead

Teams:

Crusaders



15 David Havili, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Jordan Taufua, 7 Billy Harmon, 6 Peter Samu, 5 Sam Whitelock (captain), 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Wyatt Crockett



Substitutes: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Chris King, 18 Oliver Jager, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Manasa Mataele



Stormers



15 SP Marais, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Dillyn Leyds, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 JD Schickerling, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 JC Janse van Resnburg



Substitutes: 16 Dean Muir, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Jan de Klerk, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Kobus van Dyk, 22 Justin Phillips, 23 George Whitehead