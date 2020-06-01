Bosch had 'thoughts of leaving Sharks' during Du Preez tenure

Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch says he harboured thoughts of leaving the franchise during Robert du Preez's tenure as coach.

Bosch feels he was not given enough opportunity in the No 10 jersey as the coach’s son, Robert Jnr, became the preferred flyhalf.

Bosch, however, insists he bears no grudges against his former coach.

Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch says he was frustrated during the time Robert du Preez was head coach of the Durban franchise.

Du Preez's son, Robert Jnr, became the Sharks' first-choice pivot after arriving from Western Province at the end of 2017, with Bosch largely utilised at fullback or confined to a bench role.

"I clearly told coach Rob and the coaching team that I had no problem that [Robert Jnr] was coming [to the Sharks], as long as the policy for choosing the team stayed fair," Bosch said in an interview with Afrikaans Sunday newspaper Rapport.

"That was all I asked. But if you asked me now, it was not fair at all. All that I wanted was that we both had a fair chance in the No 10 jersey and that the best man gets picked. If he then outplayed me - no problem. Then I would have been the first to say you can pick Rob, because he is playing better than me."

Bosch, 22, admitted that he had thoughts of joining another team.



"That chance was never given to us and that is what frustrates me the most. I began thinking about leaving the Sharks. It is probably just part of rugby and sometimes the team selection won't be fair - no matter who the coach is," Bosch said.

Bosch though added that he held no grudges and sent Du Preez Snr a text message thanking him for backing him as a youngster at the Sharks.



The Du Preez's have since left the Sharks and Bosch has thrived under new coach Sean Everitt, making the No 10 jersey his own again.

He was the top points scorer in this year's Super Rugby event (86 points) before it was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Next in line was the Jaguares' Domingo Miotti - some distance away from Bosch on 46 points.

The Sharks were top of the standings with six wins from seven matches.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff